Stephen Curry open to playing for one other NBA team before he retires
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will go down as one of the best players in NBA history. The face
Bleacher Report
Suns Trade Rumors: Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic Drawing Interest from PHX
Having already traded away their two best players, Bojan Bogdanovic could be the next big domino to fall for the Utah Jazz this offseason. Per John Gambadoro of ArizonaSports.com, the Phoenix Suns called the Jazz about the 33-year-old forward after Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. ESPN's Adrian...
Bleacher Report
NBA Exec: Lakers' 2027, 2029 1st-Rounders 'Most Powerful' Draft Picks in League
The Los Angeles Lakers are still trying to move Russell Westbrook, and to do that, they'll likely need to part with some of their future first-round draft picks, including their 2027 and 2029 selections. Apparently, those picks are among the most coveted in the NBA, an executive told Heavy.com's Sean...
Bleacher Report
Donovan Mitchell Trade Presented Cavs with 'Incredible Opportunity,' Koby Altman Says
The Cleveland Cavaliers officially announced their acquisition of All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell on Saturday, and president of basketball operations Koby Altman said in the team's statement it was an opportunity they couldn't pass on. "The acquisition of Donovan Mitchell presented us with an incredible opportunity to bring one of the...
Bleacher Report
Donovan Mitchell Thanks Jazz for 'Incredible Times' in Farewell Post After Cavs Trade
Donovan Mitchell is now a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he still took the time to thank the Utah Jazz organization and their fans for a memorable five years in an Instagram post on Friday. "Thank you for the memories and the incredible times… you guys watched me grow...
Bleacher Report
Report: Knicks 'Shocked' and 'Disappointed' Donovan Mitchell Was Traded to Cavaliers
The New York Knicks are "shocked and disappointed" that the Cleveland Cavaliers swept in and traded for former Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell via trade, per Marc Berman of the New York Post. Berman also reported that the Knicks, who were connected to Mitchell in trade talks for months,...
Bleacher Report
Andre Iguodala Denies Stephen A. Smith Rumor About Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga
On Tuesday, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported on First Take that Golden State Warriors young forward Jonathan Kuminga was "shortchanging" the Dubs with his attitude and work ethic. "I'm worried about Kuminga," Smith said on the program. "I'm hearing too many things about him off the court in terms of...
Bleacher Report
Report: Celtics' Jayson Tatum to Drop Signature Jordan Brand Sneaker in 2023
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is getting his own signature shoe with Jordan Brand. Tatum is expected to debut his signature shoe in summer 2023, according to Nicholas Vlahos of Sole Retriever. It is currently dubbed the "Jordan Tatum 1," but Vlahos notes the name is subject to change. Tatum's...
Bleacher Report
JR Smith Says He Believes He Was Blackballed From NBA: 'Yeah, 100 Percent'
Two years after winning an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, JR Smith thinks he is being deliberately held out of the league. In an interview with Pierce Simpson of Complex Sports, Smith said "100 percent" he was being blackballed from the NBA. "Anybody can sit here and tell...
NBA・
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Austin Reaves, Thomas Bryant Reportedly Among Workout Standouts
Austin Reaves and Thomas Bryant are among the Los Angeles Lakers who have been "standout performers" in player workouts, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic. That's an encouraging sign for the Lakers, as Buha projects that Reaves and Bryant will fill out the starting lineup around LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: LA 'Comfortable' With Russell Westbrook on Roster During Camp
As rumors continue to swirl about Russell Westbrook's future, the Los Angeles Lakers aren't necessarily looking to rush a trade involving the former NBA MVP. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers "are comfortable" going into training camp with Westbrook because the hope is first-year head coach Darvin Ham "can unlock increased intensity on defense while another season with James and Davis makes life easier on offense."
Bleacher Report
Report: Gersson Rosas Was Main Negotiator for Knicks in Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks
New York Knicks consultant Gersson Rosas—formerly the executive vice president of basketball operations for the Houston Rockets and president of basketball operations for the Minnesota Timberwolves—took the lead in negotiations with the Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell, according to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. Per that report,...
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant Reveals Nike KD15 'Producer Pack' Shoes with Boi-1da, Cardo & 9th Wonder
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant partnered with a trio of music producers—Boi-1da, Cardo and 9th Wonder—on a "Producer Pack" for his line of Nike KD15 sneakers. My brothers <a href="https://twitter.com/CardoGotWings?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CardoGotWings</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/9thwonder?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@9thwonder</a>, and <a href="https://twitter.com/Boi1da?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Boi1da</a> always show up when called upon. This is no different, I appreciate it fellas..Producer Pack Vol.1 on the kd 15s!! Who should be next? <a href="https://t.co/Fugqub16VP">https://t.co/Fugqub16VP</a>
Bleacher Report
Yankees Rumors: Aaron Judge Expected by 'Most' to Sign New Contract with NY
As questions continue to linger about the future of MLB home run leader Aaron Judge, who's a free agent at season's end, rival executives reportedly expect him to remain with the New York Yankees. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that "most" within baseball think the Yanks...
