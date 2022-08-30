ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bleacher Report

Suns Trade Rumors: Jazz's Bojan Bogdanovic Drawing Interest from PHX

Having already traded away their two best players, Bojan Bogdanovic could be the next big domino to fall for the Utah Jazz this offseason. Per John Gambadoro of ArizonaSports.com, the Phoenix Suns called the Jazz about the 33-year-old forward after Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. ESPN's Adrian...
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

JR Smith Says He Believes He Was Blackballed From NBA: 'Yeah, 100 Percent'

Two years after winning an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, JR Smith thinks he is being deliberately held out of the league. In an interview with Pierce Simpson of Complex Sports, Smith said "100 percent" he was being blackballed from the NBA. "Anybody can sit here and tell...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Austin Reaves, Thomas Bryant Reportedly Among Workout Standouts

Austin Reaves and Thomas Bryant are among the Los Angeles Lakers who have been "standout performers" in player workouts, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic. That's an encouraging sign for the Lakers, as Buha projects that Reaves and Bryant will fill out the starting lineup around LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: LA 'Comfortable' With Russell Westbrook on Roster During Camp

As rumors continue to swirl about Russell Westbrook's future, the Los Angeles Lakers aren't necessarily looking to rush a trade involving the former NBA MVP. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers "are comfortable" going into training camp with Westbrook because the hope is first-year head coach Darvin Ham "can unlock increased intensity on defense while another season with James and Davis makes life easier on offense."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Kevin Durant Reveals Nike KD15 'Producer Pack' Shoes with Boi-1da, Cardo & 9th Wonder

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant partnered with a trio of music producers—Boi-1da, Cardo and 9th Wonder—on a "Producer Pack" for his line of Nike KD15 sneakers. My brothers <a href="https://twitter.com/CardoGotWings?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CardoGotWings</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/9thwonder?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@9thwonder</a>, and <a href="https://twitter.com/Boi1da?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Boi1da</a> always show up when called upon. This is no different, I appreciate it fellas..Producer Pack Vol.1 on the kd 15s!! Who should be next? <a href="https://t.co/Fugqub16VP">https://t.co/Fugqub16VP</a>
BROOKLYN, NY

