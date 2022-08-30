ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AdWeek

Revolving Door Roster Updates: Captify, Ken Media, Opinionated & More

In anticipation of Q4, top agencies around the world are bringing on new leadership hires across strategy, creative and business development teams. Let’s see who’s going where this week in marketing and advertising. Altius Strategic Consulting. Global management consulting firm Altius Strategic Consulting brought on Kapil Kachru as...
AdWeek

How Booking.com Breaks Down Barriers for LGBTQ+ Travelers

Whether it’s pressing the reset button or discovering new cultures, travel can be a restorative and inspiring experience. But for many LGBTQ+ travelers, it comes with underlying stresses. Both during the planning stage and on the trip itself, they can feel forced to hide their authentic selves. Traditional booking...
