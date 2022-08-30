ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

Live Updates: FSU 17, LSU 3 - Third Quarter

NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Florida State (1-0, 0-0 ACC) takes on LSU (0-0, 0-0 SEC) on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. (ET) in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff from the Caesars Superdome (68,400) in New Orleans, La. The game between the Seminoles and the Tigers will be shown nationally on ABC. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen to the game, click here.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Live Updates: LSU vs. Florida State

***Half: LSU heads into halftime trailing 7-3. Tigers still in the thick of this game but a lot needs to change. ***LSU defense holds on fourth down. That's a huge stop and potential momentum grabber heading into halftime. ***Bernard-Converse gets LSU off the field with some good coverage. Nabers muffs...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

WATCH: Jared Verse Blocks LSU's Field Goal Attempt

Jared Verse made a massive play on special teams for Florida State in the second quarter against LSU. On a 30-yard field goal attempt, Verse broke through the LSU line and got a hand on the kick to knock it down. LSU’s FG attempt: denied ? pic.twitter.com/Ht0nlZj8OY. — The...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Half: LSU with plenty to sort out after letdown first 30 minutes

LSU’s first half of the Brian Kelly era certainly wasn’t what all people wanted, but it could have been worse. FSU brought a 7-3 lead over the Tigers at the half. To very few people’s surprise, Jayden Daniels drew the start for the LSU Tigers. We got to see Daniels’ legs very early on, but outside of that the LSU offense hadn’t shown much in the first quarter.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Noles247 Game Prediction: Florida State vs. LSU

Florida State dominated Duquesne last weekend to start the year off 1-0. However, FSU's first real test of the 2022 football season is approaching. This weekend, the Seminoles travel to New Orleans for a neutral-site matchup against the LSU Tigers in the Caesars Superdome. The Noles247 staff gave our thoughts on how we expect Sunday's game against the Tigers to unfold and provided each of our score predictions for the matchup below:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

