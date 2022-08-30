LSU’s first half of the Brian Kelly era certainly wasn’t what all people wanted, but it could have been worse. FSU brought a 7-3 lead over the Tigers at the half. To very few people’s surprise, Jayden Daniels drew the start for the LSU Tigers. We got to see Daniels’ legs very early on, but outside of that the LSU offense hadn’t shown much in the first quarter.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO