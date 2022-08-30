Read full article on original website
Live Updates: FSU 17, LSU 3 - Third Quarter
NEW ORLEANS, La. -- Florida State (1-0, 0-0 ACC) takes on LSU (0-0, 0-0 SEC) on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. (ET) in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff from the Caesars Superdome (68,400) in New Orleans, La. The game between the Seminoles and the Tigers will be shown nationally on ABC. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen to the game, click here.
Live Updates: LSU vs. Florida State
***Half: LSU heads into halftime trailing 7-3. Tigers still in the thick of this game but a lot needs to change. ***LSU defense holds on fourth down. That's a huge stop and potential momentum grabber heading into halftime. ***Bernard-Converse gets LSU off the field with some good coverage. Nabers muffs...
Availability Report: Starting OT Bless Harris out vs. LSU, WR Johnny Wilson and CB Duke Cooper are warming up
Florida State starting right tackle Bless Harris will not be available versus LSU. Harris had his arm in a sling and was walking on the sideline before the contest. Harris is believed to have suffered the injury during FSU’s game against Duquesne last week. The injury hasn’t been discussed publicly by coach Mike Norvell.
LSU QB Jayden Daniels to get the start in opener vs. Florida State
The entire offseason boiled down to one announcement on Saturday afternoon as transfer quarterback Jayden Daniels was officially named the LSU starter for the Florida State opener according to the Athletic’s Brody Miller. The story was also reported by On3 reporter Matt Zenitz. Daniels beat out redshirt freshman Garrett...
WATCH: Jared Verse Blocks LSU's Field Goal Attempt
Jared Verse made a massive play on special teams for Florida State in the second quarter against LSU. On a 30-yard field goal attempt, Verse broke through the LSU line and got a hand on the kick to knock it down. LSU’s FG attempt: denied ? pic.twitter.com/Ht0nlZj8OY. — The...
FSU vs. LSU: Seminoles Announce Uniform Combo for Allstate Louisiana Kickoff
Florida State and LSU will face off in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff in just over a couple of hours. The Seminoles will wear their traditional look with the garnet jersey and gold pants. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m ET on ABC. Garnet. Gold#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/9p8th0sz9n. — FSU Football...
Half: LSU with plenty to sort out after letdown first 30 minutes
LSU’s first half of the Brian Kelly era certainly wasn’t what all people wanted, but it could have been worse. FSU brought a 7-3 lead over the Tigers at the half. To very few people’s surprise, Jayden Daniels drew the start for the LSU Tigers. We got to see Daniels’ legs very early on, but outside of that the LSU offense hadn’t shown much in the first quarter.
Noles247 Game Prediction: Florida State vs. LSU
Florida State dominated Duquesne last weekend to start the year off 1-0. However, FSU's first real test of the 2022 football season is approaching. This weekend, the Seminoles travel to New Orleans for a neutral-site matchup against the LSU Tigers in the Caesars Superdome. The Noles247 staff gave our thoughts on how we expect Sunday's game against the Tigers to unfold and provided each of our score predictions for the matchup below:
WATCH: Jordan Travis Connects with Ontaria Wilson on a Trick Play for Six
Mike Norvell drew up a trick play to get FSU in the end zone for the first time against LSU early in the second quarter. On a reverse flea flicker, Jordan Travis connected with Ontaria Wilson for a 39-yard touchdown. Travis is 7-10 for 95 yards and a touchdown through...
