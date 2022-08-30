IronPigs 2023 schedule includes first-time opponents

The IronPigs' 2023 home opener is April 2, against the Rochester Red Wings. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

Lehigh Valley’s race toward Las Vegas continued Tuesday night with the first of six games in Norfolk.

The Triple-A playoffs take the two divisions winners from the International League and Pacific Coast League to Las Vegas for a pair of one-game matchups in October.

Coach Anthony Contreras’ club is tied with Durham for first place in the IL East Division with 27 games left.

The IronPigs’ 2023 playoff push begins March 31 in Rochester with a three-game series.

Their home opener is April 4 against the rival Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Lehigh Valley’s 150-game season (75 at home) concludes with a six-game series at Coca-Cola Park against the Worcester Red Sox.

In between, the IronPigs have a home-and-home series with Toledo. They are playing the Mud Hens for the first time since 2019.

The IronPigs play two teams for the first time. They take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at home Aug. 18-24. They also visit the Miami Marlins’ Triple-A affiliate from April 25-30.

The Phillies’ Triple-A affiliate also plays the Memphis Redbirds for the first time. The six-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals’ Triple-A farm team is May 9-14 at Coca-Cola Park.

The IronPigs also visit Durham for six games from April 11-16. Their only other series outside the East Division is July 14-16, against the visiting Charlotte Knights, the Chicago White Sox Triple-A affiliate.

Lehigh Valley’s road trips to Durham and Jacksonville in April will be welcome journeys in a traditionally brutal month weather wise for baseball in the Northeast.

The IronPigs play the RailRiders 23 times, 12 at home including a day-night doubleheader on April 8. They play the Syracuse Mets 24 times, 12 at home.

For the first time, the IronPigs are off on Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day. The International League also is continuing with off days every Monday. The midseason break is July 10-13.

The IronPigs are home on Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 14) and Father’s Day (Sunday, June 18).

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com