Butler, PA

wbut.com

AAA Encourages Safe Driving Habits as Students Return to School

With Butler Area School District students beginning classes this week, now is a good time for local motorists to observe increased caution. According to AAA, speed is a crucial factor is saving lives of students, especially in school zones. Drivers are asked to eliminate distractions while driving, stay alert for pedestrians or bikes, and do not drive around buses.
BUTLER, PA
wbut.com

Remembrance Rally to be Held this Week

September is suicide awareness month and a local group will be holding a gathering later this week to remember the lives lost to suicide. On Wednesday evening at Diamond Park, the Butler County Suicide Coalition will be holding a remembrance rally to support members of the community who have been affected by suicide.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wbut.com

No One Injured In Winfield Twp. Rollover Crash

No one was injured in a rollover crash Thursday in Winfield Township. State police say 32-year-old Michael Budner of Kittanning was driving on Mushroom Farm Road by Clearfield Road just after 8 a.m. when he went into the median. His car then went across the road and hit an embankment...
KITTANNING, PA
wbut.com

Electronic And Waste Recycling Program Comes To Penn Twp.

Butler County residents will have a chance to recycle electronics and hazardous waste at a collection event tomorrow. It happens from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Penn Township Municipal building on East Airport Road. There’s a list of accepted chemicals and electronics that can be recycled, however there...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wbut.com

High School Football on-air tonight

–Butler will travel to Meadville for a 7pm kick-off. Pre-game on WBUT begins at 6:45pm. –Knoch will visit Indiana. Kick-off is 7pm. WISR pre-game begins at 6:30pm. Mercyhurst Prep at Slippery Rock. The post High School Football on-air tonight appeared first on ButlerRadio.com – Butler, PA.
INDIANA, PA
wbut.com

Items from Saturday 9/3 show

Come visit a 3 family, yard sale in Center Twp at 108 Fairlawn Dr. on Saturday September 3rd from 9am to 3pm. We have lots of things – children’s clothes from preemie to size 14 separated by size, a large doll house, a bottle collection, 4 tables full of $1 items, and treasures for everyone. We’re at 108 Fairlawn Dr. Butler.
BUTLER, PA
wbut.com

Butler County Chamber of Commerce to Host Annual Dinner

The annual Butler County Chamber of Commerce celebration of business excellence dinner is planned for later this week. The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Slippery Rock University Ball Room on the third floor of the Smith Student Center. The Chamber will recognize local businesses and...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wbut.com

Big Band Music Comes To Missing Links

A number of local musicians will be teaming up for a big performance this holiday weekend. They’re calling themselves the “Malt and Hops Big Band” and they’ll be at Missing Links Brewery this Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. The group consists of local musicians, including...
BUTLER, PA
wbut.com

SRU football kicks-off season Saturday on The Rock Station 97.7fm

The Slippery Rock University football team will open their 2022 season Saturday against Wayne State from Michigan. Kick-off at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium is 6pm. Hear the game on The Rock Station 97.7fm beginning with the Coach Shawn Lutz Show at 5:30pm. The post SRU football kicks-off season Saturday on The Rock...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA

