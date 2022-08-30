ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Report: Dolphins release OT Kion Smith

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12YXAM_0hb1aRqM00

The Miami Dolphins’ roster cuts are ongoing, as all 32 NFL teams must get down to 53 players by Tuesday’s deadline at 4 p.m. ET.

According to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, the Dolphins have released offensive tackle Kion Smith. Smith spent all of 2021 on Miami’s practice squad and was given an opportunity to fight for a tackle spot behind Austin Jackson and Terron Armstead.

Unfortunately, his play didn’t warrant the Dolphins keeping him around through the final roster cuts. With so many depth options, it’s unknown whether or not he’ll be back with the practice squad.

Be sure to keep up with all of Miami’s roster moves via the cutdown tracker.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos president comments on uniform and stadium statuses

After the Denver Broncos were acquired by a new ownership group led by Rob Walton, the club brought in Damani Leech to serve as the new team president. The first order of business for the new ownership group was approving a five-year contract extension for quarterback Russell Wilson. After that, the next big items on deck for the team’s front office are the status of the stadium and Denver’s uniforms.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
City
Miami Gardens, FL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#The Miami Herald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

147K+
Followers
193K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy