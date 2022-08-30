ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

Bad Broome County Driving Behaviors That Need Cracking Down On

This is just my observation and opinion. Is it just me, or are people becoming more impatient and at times rude to others around them? Have you noticed anything like that?. A while back, I wrote an article about the crazy speeds some motorists go on the Vestal Parkway between Washington Street Binghamton and the University Plaza. Admittedly, I travel up to 65 miles per hour at times, but I am routinely passed like I'm standing still. Seems dangerous to me.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Goose Hunting Season Opens in the Southern Tier

Hunting season is open September 1 for sportspeople in parts of New York State looking to bag a Canada goose. The Department of Environmental Conservation says goose season in the Upstate Zone runs from September 1 through the 25. Squirrel season also opens September 1. Migratory game bird hunting season...
ANIMALS
Nearly Half of New York Overdoses Now Involve Fentanyl

A New York State Department of Health warning has advised New Yorkers that nearly half of all overdose deaths in the state involve fentanyl. The drastic rise in opioid deaths has led New York to announce a statewide pharmacy standing order for naloxone beginning on August 15. Naloxone can be easily used to counteract the effects of an opioid overdose and state health officials are recommending that New Yorkers learn to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose and how to administer Naloxone.
POLITICS
Court Rules Broome Must Resume County Jail Visits

Families of people being detained at the Broome County Jail may soon be able to visit in person for the first time in almost two-and-a-half years. The New York State Supreme Court has ruled the Broome County Correctional Facility must allow visitations to resume beginning September 5 after visits were cancelled in March of 2020 at the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Is Childcare Getting Cheaper In New York State?

Among the challenges of raising kids in an ever changing, social media driven world, is trying to find affordable childcare that you can count on and depend on to take care of your child while you are working. There may be some good news coming for parents across New York State.
EDUCATION
Are Wolves Making a Comeback in New York State?

According to a report in the Associated Press, experts are debating whether a large canid shot last winter in the Albany, New York area was actually a wolf. A coyote hunter shot the beast and its size sparked conversation about the species of the animal. Coyotes typically weigh about 40...
ALBANY, NY
Prison Time for Johnson City Felony Cases

A Johnson City man is sentenced on a weapon charge and a Binghamton man pleads guilty to stolen property possession in separate arrests in the Village. A Johnson City man has learned he will spend three years in prison after pleading guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon earlier this year.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
Binghamton, NY
