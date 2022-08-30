Read full article on original website
PsyPost
People who are slower to respond to questions are perceived as more introverted, study finds
People who respond to a question after a slight pause are seen as more introverted compared to those who offer an immediate response, according to a series of studies published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: General. The new research provides evidence that this phenomenon can have real-world consequences for job interview success.
PsyPost
Impaired sleep quality may help explain the long-term effects of depressive symptoms on inflammation
New research published in PLOS One suggests that depressive symptoms are longitudinally associated with increased inflammation. Furthermore, the new study provides evidence that sleep quality plays a significant role in the link between depressive symptoms and later inflammation. “I became interested in the long-term health impact of depressive symptoms from...
PsyPost
Partisan segregation more prominent among TV audiences than online news audiences
Algorithms, social networks, and online search tools generally produce curated content for a user based on their interests and beliefs, which includes curated news content. New research published in Science Advances found indeed that partisan segregation happens in news audiences, and is more prominent in TV news audiences than online news audiences.
PsyPost
Remote learning might have helped protect teenagers’ sense of community during COVID-19 school closures
New research published in Behavioral Sciences provides evidence that information and communications technologies helped to protect students’ sense of community amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of COVID-19 to be a global pandemic. The spread of the virus resulted in...
PsyPost
Scientists studying hormonal changes during the transition to fatherhood say oxytocin is an “oxymoron”
Men undergo hormonal changes during the transition to fatherhood and interactions between these hormones are related to how they interact with their children, according to new research published in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B. Surprisingly, however, oxytocin does not appear to be one of these hormones. Mothers have...
PsyPost
Physical activity may reduce the risk of cognitive impairment and dementia among Parkinson’s patients
We all know exercise is good for preventing physical health problems, but could it also be good for preventing cognitive problems? A study published in Mental Health and Physical Activity suggests that low levels of physical activity can increase the chances of developing dementia or mild cognitive impairment. Parkinson’s disease...
