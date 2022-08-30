Fourth annual Street Eats supports the homeless

The fourth annual Street Eats food truck fundraiser will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10, in downtown Rice Lake. Marshall Street will be closed between Main Street and Wilson Avenue and will be filled with a food trucks, live music, beer garden and fun. Food trucks will be available from noon to 7 p.m.

This event is a fundraiser to help support Benjamin’s House, the local homeless shelter serving Barron County and beyond. This year’s event will charge no admission fee but will simply ask for a free will donation to support the shelter.

Food trucks featured will serve a wide variety of eats including wood fired pizza, smoked barbecue, tacos, burgers, sweet treats and more. Come and compete in the corn hole tournament for fun and prizes. The tournament is open to the first 16 teams with payout to the top three.

The event is sponsored by Medical Staffing Solutions, Business & Estate Advisers and Thomas Precision. All ages are welcome so bring the family and help support a good cause. For more information visit www.benjamins-house.org.

If you are interested in volunteering for this event or would like more information on how you can support the homeless in Barron County, feel free to contact Executive Director, Lori Zahrbock, at 715-736-2437.