Rice Lake, WI

Fourth annual Street Eats supports the homeless

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 5 days ago

The fourth annual Street Eats food truck fundraiser will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10, in downtown Rice Lake. Marshall Street will be closed between Main Street and Wilson Avenue and will be filled with a food trucks, live music, beer garden and fun. Food trucks will be available from noon to 7 p.m.

This event is a fundraiser to help support Benjamin’s House, the local homeless shelter serving Barron County and beyond. This year’s event will charge no admission fee but will simply ask for a free will donation to support the shelter.

Food trucks featured will serve a wide variety of eats including wood fired pizza, smoked barbecue, tacos, burgers, sweet treats and more. Come and compete in the corn hole tournament for fun and prizes. The tournament is open to the first 16 teams with payout to the top three.

The event is sponsored by Medical Staffing Solutions, Business & Estate Advisers and Thomas Precision. All ages are welcome so bring the family and help support a good cause. For more information visit www.benjamins-house.org.

If you are interested in volunteering for this event or would like more information on how you can support the homeless in Barron County, feel free to contact Executive Director, Lori Zahrbock, at 715-736-2437.

Comments

 

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

