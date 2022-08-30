ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
itechpost.com

The Parler App is Back on the Google Play Store

More than a year after Parler, a social media app, was removed from the Play Store, Google has reinstated it. As per The Verge, a tweet from the social media platform confirmed that the tech company has allowed the app to return to Play Store. Parler Made Changes to Meet...
CELL PHONES
itechpost.com

PlayStation will Keep Call of Duty Once Xbox, Activision Merges

In order to ensure that PlayStation gamers would not be left out of future Call of Duty games, Xbox said that it would continue to support Call of Duty on PlayStation after Microsoft's purchase of Activision. Call of Duty Will Remain on PlayStation. After Microsoft announced that it would acquire...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Peiter Zatko
Person
Elon Musk
itechpost.com

Microsoft Releases New Pricing for Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family Plan

Microsoft unveiled its newest Xbox Game Pass family subscription plan. iTechPost previously reported on Microsoft's latest plan to include friends in its Xbox Game Pass subscription. There was speculation and rumors about Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family in the previous days, but now it has officially been confirmed. The...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy