Read full article on original website
Related
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
itechpost.com
The Parler App is Back on the Google Play Store
More than a year after Parler, a social media app, was removed from the Play Store, Google has reinstated it. As per The Verge, a tweet from the social media platform confirmed that the tech company has allowed the app to return to Play Store. Parler Made Changes to Meet...
itechpost.com
PlayStation will Keep Call of Duty Once Xbox, Activision Merges
In order to ensure that PlayStation gamers would not be left out of future Call of Duty games, Xbox said that it would continue to support Call of Duty on PlayStation after Microsoft's purchase of Activision. Call of Duty Will Remain on PlayStation. After Microsoft announced that it would acquire...
itechpost.com
Google Releases Chrome 105.0.5195.102 Update to Fix Zero-Day Being Exploited by Attackers
Google Chrome is now much safer with its latest update. Google recently released a new update for its Chrome web browser, which patched out a single-high-severity security flaw that is allegedly being exploited by cybercriminals in various places. Google, nevertheless, said it is "aware" of the flaw and how cybercriminals...
RELATED PEOPLE
itechpost.com
Microsoft Releases New Pricing for Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family Plan
Microsoft unveiled its newest Xbox Game Pass family subscription plan. iTechPost previously reported on Microsoft's latest plan to include friends in its Xbox Game Pass subscription. There was speculation and rumors about Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family in the previous days, but now it has officially been confirmed. The...
Comments / 0