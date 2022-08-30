ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Williams, forever a legend, just went ahead and debuted new Indiana Jones 5 music way early

Make way for a new Indiana Jones movie and a new (and final) John Williams movie score. Between Lucasfilm’s aggressive Star Wars slate and Disney’s emphasis on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it can be hard to remember that 2023 will see a brand new Indiana Jones, once again starring Harrison Ford. This time around, Steven Spielberg steps into a producing role and hands over directing duties to James Mangold (Ford vs. Ferrari, Logan), with Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge stepping into a major lead role (which is rumored to be a passing of the torch for potential sequels). Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and Shaunette Renée Wilson round out the cast. This should be big.
The Rings of Power does something new with orcs by going full Alien

[Ed. note: This post contains light spoilers for the end of episode 2 of Rings of Power.]. In the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, our glimpses of orcs are fairly limited. But even so, they’re like nothing like what we’ve seen of them on screen before. Though they’re still a threat, they’re no longer a swarm. Instead, the Amazon show is showing just how scary one of them can be.
