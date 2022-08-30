Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
John Williams, forever a legend, just went ahead and debuted new Indiana Jones 5 music way early
Make way for a new Indiana Jones movie and a new (and final) John Williams movie score. Between Lucasfilm’s aggressive Star Wars slate and Disney’s emphasis on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it can be hard to remember that 2023 will see a brand new Indiana Jones, once again starring Harrison Ford. This time around, Steven Spielberg steps into a producing role and hands over directing duties to James Mangold (Ford vs. Ferrari, Logan), with Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge stepping into a major lead role (which is rumored to be a passing of the torch for potential sequels). Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and Shaunette Renée Wilson round out the cast. This should be big.
Polygon
Elvis, Jurassic World Dominion, and every other new movie you can stream from home this weekend
This week’s slate of new movies to watch at home is led by Elvis, the audaciously over-the-top Elvis Presley biopic by none other than Baz Luhrmann. While you’re in the mood for that, why not consider Elvis Presley’s best movies as an actor or other good movies about musicians?
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
Polygon
What to watch for The Rings of Power to get reacquainted with Lord of the Rings
This weekend sees the release of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Amazon’s mega-sized series is one of The Big TV Events of the Year, and it’s also a great reason to revisit earlier entries in J.R.R. Tolkien’s universe. Believe it...
RELATED PEOPLE
Polygon
The Rings of Power does something new with orcs by going full Alien
[Ed. note: This post contains light spoilers for the end of episode 2 of Rings of Power.]. In the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, our glimpses of orcs are fairly limited. But even so, they’re like nothing like what we’ve seen of them on screen before. Though they’re still a threat, they’re no longer a swarm. Instead, the Amazon show is showing just how scary one of them can be.
Comments / 0