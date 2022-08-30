Read full article on original website
WBTV
Community group aims to have more discussion, ideas after three guns at Rock Hill Schools
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - In the third week of school, three guns were found at three different schools within the Rock Hill Schools district. WBTV has been closely following this story all week. The first gun was found at South Point High School inside a backpack. The second at...
Charlotte company starts apprenticeship program to help fill openings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People who have been in the trades are leaving, so now the heating and air industry needs new talent to continue servicing the ongoing demand for service. A Charlotte-based company, Sky HVAC, is now offering an earn-to-learn opportunity to attract and keep skilled workers. According to...
WBTV
CMS holds press conference reviewing the first week back at school
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first week of school for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students and staff is in the books. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools welcomed back nearly 141,000 students and 18,000 employees this week. Two new schools, Palisades High School and Mint Hill Elementary School opened their doors on Monday. Additionally, Shamrock Gardens...
luxury-houses.net
This $7.899M Florida Style, Mediterranean Estate is Breath Takingly Beautiful in Charlotte, NC
The Estate in Charlotte is an entertainers paradise and conveniently located, now available for sale. This home located at 8371 Providence Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,718 square feet of living spaces. Call Liza Caminiti – Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties – (Phone: 704-526-6695) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
'It’s just the sign of the times' | CMPD offers new incentives to recruit officers amid shortage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police departments across the country are struggling to attract new officers and keep the ones they already have. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is no different. “It’s just the sign of the times, a lot of people can work home now with corporate jobs and get paid...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Offering AC Bill Assistance
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County residents who are having trouble paying their summer cooling bills can now get help from the Department of Social Services (DSS). Officials say this year-round Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) is a federal program that assists individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling related crisis, a life threatening or health related emergency, and have a final notice or past due utility bill.
kiss951.com
Apply For The HOMES Program in Mecklenburg County
Francene Marie interviews Carlo Battle about a great program for home owners living in Mecklenburg County. Battle is our Community Resource Centers (CRC) Manager, Mecklenburg County Health and Human Services. This program is helping out Mecklenburg’s homeowners with Economic Support who are struggling with the rising costs of owning a...
WBTV
Parent group discussing possible solutions to finding guns at schools
spectrumlocalnews.com
New Union County teacher returns to former school, as roughly 100 vacancies remain
A Union County woman returned to her hometown school district to fill a teaching vacancy, as dozens of other positions remain open. In an update Monday on the first day of the 2022-23 school year, Union County Public Schools said the current number of teacher vacancies was at 101. In the week before classes resumed, Superintendent Andrew Houlihan said the number of vacancies was 118. Overall, Houlihan said 95% of classes had a teacher and each district school had a staffing plan to cover any other vacancies.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is giving away 20,000 free laptops — learn how to apply
MeckTech applications opened on September 1, 2022 for fall distributions and will reopen in early 2023 for any remaining devices until all laptops have been distributed. Through the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF), Charlotte Mecklenburg Library will be issuing 20,000 refurbished laptops to eligible adults in Mecklenburg County. Each laptop is free and includes a preloaded productivity and education applications as well as all necessary hardware needed for set-up.
WBTV
Nearly 5,000 Duke Energy customers in southwest Charlotte were without power after equipment went offline
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 4,800 Duke Energy customers in the Steele Creek area were without power on Sunday, according to the company’s power outage map. The outages were first reported around 10 a.m. on Sunday, and were reportedly caused by equipment going offline. Duke’s outage map shows...
WBTV
Homelessness on the rise throughout Charlotte
fox46.com
Charlotte woman with ALS prepares for the day she can’t speak anymore
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The happiest place on Earth once suited Niki Donie perfectly. “All the memories and fun stuff that happened,” she said, flipping through a scrapbook. “I used to work at Walt Disney World at the All-Star Music Resort.”. “It just takes a...
power98fm.com
West Charlotte High School Kicks Off School Year With New Look (Check Out The Photos)
West Charlotte High School kicked off the 2022-23 school year with a new look. Approximately 1,500 students walked into the new “Dub C” on Monday morning; a new 100 classroom, 3 story, state of the art building that cost approximately $106 million. In addition to the new building,...
1 person hospitalized after shooting in east Charlotte, Medic confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously in east Charlotte Friday night. According to Medic, the incident occurred in the area near Farm Pond Lane, not far from Albemarle Road. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following the incident,...
WBTV
Charlotte’s gaming community remembers man killed in parking lot hit-and-run
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man hit and killed during a parking lot argument Thursday night at the Concord Walmart was a person, more than a headline. Police say the incident began over a parking spot dispute; the man killed was 55-year-old Leon Fortner of Charlotte. He was the owner of ‘Get Some Game,’ a game and hobby store he opened 12 years ago.
restaurantclicks.com
Charlotte Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Warm weather, relaxation, new memories, and more await you. Get off your feet and enjoy some of the finest local eateries to enhance your vacation experience. These locations let you capture the experience of the area and are all unique to Charlotte, North Carolina, with tasty and hearty meals you won’t find anywhere else.
WBTV
Charlotte DOT employee charged in death of motorcyclist last month
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) employee who was involved in a deadly crash last month is now facing charges, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) says. The incident happened in the 2300 block of Freedom Drive, near West Morehead Street, on Aug. 9 shortly before noon.
WBTV
Homeless population steadily increasing in Charlotte-Mecklenburg area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The homeless population in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County is steadily increasing month-over-month according to new data released by the county. “The problem is much bigger than most people realize,” Laura Gorecki, the Chief Dignity Officer of Project Outpour, said. Data from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing and...
WBTV
Labor Day weekend: Plenty of events happening to mark the unofficial end of summer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s the unofficial end of summer, but the Charlotte area is ready to see the season out in style. It’s the long Labor Day holiday weekend and there are plenty of events taking place, from the 100th edition of a great college football rivalry, to a race that takes runners across Interstate 277.
