Charlotte, NC

WBTV

CMS holds press conference reviewing the first week back at school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first week of school for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students and staff is in the books. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools welcomed back nearly 141,000 students and 18,000 employees this week. Two new schools, Palisades High School and Mint Hill Elementary School opened their doors on Monday. Additionally, Shamrock Gardens...
luxury-houses.net

This $7.899M Florida Style, Mediterranean Estate is Breath Takingly Beautiful in Charlotte, NC

The Estate in Charlotte is an entertainers paradise and conveniently located, now available for sale. This home located at 8371 Providence Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,718 square feet of living spaces. Call Liza Caminiti – Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties – (Phone: 704-526-6695) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Offering AC Bill Assistance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County residents who are having trouble paying their summer cooling bills can now get help from the Department of Social Services (DSS). Officials say this year-round Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) is a federal program that assists individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling related crisis, a life threatening or health related emergency, and have a final notice or past due utility bill.
kiss951.com

Apply For The HOMES Program in Mecklenburg County

Francene Marie interviews Carlo Battle about a great program for home owners living in Mecklenburg County. Battle is our Community Resource Centers (CRC) Manager, Mecklenburg County Health and Human Services. This program is helping out Mecklenburg’s homeowners with Economic Support who are struggling with the rising costs of owning a...
WBTV

Parent group discussing possible solutions to finding guns at schools

The incident happened on Thursday evening at a Walmart in Concord. Travelers are flocking to the airport as Labor Day weekend gets underway. Driver sentenced after causing crash that killed 5 people. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Dakeia Charles was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison after he...
spectrumlocalnews.com

New Union County teacher returns to former school, as roughly 100 vacancies remain

A Union County woman returned to her hometown school district to fill a teaching vacancy, as dozens of other positions remain open. In an update Monday on the first day of the 2022-23 school year, Union County Public Schools said the current number of teacher vacancies was at 101. In the week before classes resumed, Superintendent Andrew Houlihan said the number of vacancies was 118. Overall, Houlihan said 95% of classes had a teacher and each district school had a staffing plan to cover any other vacancies.
charlotteonthecheap.com

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is giving away 20,000 free laptops — learn how to apply

MeckTech applications opened on September 1, 2022 for fall distributions and will reopen in early 2023 for any remaining devices until all laptops have been distributed. Through the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF), Charlotte Mecklenburg Library will be issuing 20,000 refurbished laptops to eligible adults in Mecklenburg County. Each laptop is free and includes a preloaded productivity and education applications as well as all necessary hardware needed for set-up.
WBTV

Homelessness on the rise throughout Charlotte

Mount Holly neighbors fighting plans to turn local church into funeral home and crematory. Many of the neighbors who live around it-- fear this would decrease their property values. Family of man killed in shooting involving bondsmen pushing for arrests months after shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. Three months after...
WBTV

Charlotte’s gaming community remembers man killed in parking lot hit-and-run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man hit and killed during a parking lot argument Thursday night at the Concord Walmart was a person, more than a headline. Police say the incident began over a parking spot dispute; the man killed was 55-year-old Leon Fortner of Charlotte. He was the owner of ‘Get Some Game,’ a game and hobby store he opened 12 years ago.
restaurantclicks.com

Charlotte Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Warm weather, relaxation, new memories, and more await you. Get off your feet and enjoy some of the finest local eateries to enhance your vacation experience. These locations let you capture the experience of the area and are all unique to Charlotte, North Carolina, with tasty and hearty meals you won’t find anywhere else.
WBTV

Charlotte DOT employee charged in death of motorcyclist last month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) employee who was involved in a deadly crash last month is now facing charges, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) says. The incident happened in the 2300 block of Freedom Drive, near West Morehead Street, on Aug. 9 shortly before noon.
WBTV

Homeless population steadily increasing in Charlotte-Mecklenburg area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The homeless population in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County is steadily increasing month-over-month according to new data released by the county. “The problem is much bigger than most people realize,” Laura Gorecki, the Chief Dignity Officer of Project Outpour, said. Data from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing and...
