A Union County woman returned to her hometown school district to fill a teaching vacancy, as dozens of other positions remain open. In an update Monday on the first day of the 2022-23 school year, Union County Public Schools said the current number of teacher vacancies was at 101. In the week before classes resumed, Superintendent Andrew Houlihan said the number of vacancies was 118. Overall, Houlihan said 95% of classes had a teacher and each district school had a staffing plan to cover any other vacancies.

UNION COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO