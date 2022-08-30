Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
It sounds like Peters is going to be a Cowboy
It sounds like Eagles great Jason Peters is going to be a Dallas Cowboy pretty soon. Peters visited the Cowboys on Friday and now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported Peters and the Cowboys are “working toward” a deal. Peters, 40, will be a replacement for Pro...
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer reacts to Ohio State's win over Notre Dame
Ohio State showed it belonged Saturday evening against No. 5 Notre Dame. Former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer reacted to the strong performance on Twitter Friday night following the game. …is the chance to go 2-0. Meyer, Ohio State’s coach from 2012 to 2018, leaving the Buckeyes for the NFL after...
Before Sean Taylor Died, 15 Years Ago, He Eyed a Successor: His Little Brother
Long after Sean was gunned down, Gabriel Taylor is trying to honor his sibling’s football legacy—and create one of his own, at Rice.
saturdaytradition.com
TBDBITL to utilize unique feature during halftime show in Week 1
TBDBITL will have something special in store for fans at the game on Saturday. The “Ohio State Football” account on Twitter announced the news. TBDITL, as many Ohio State fans know, stands for the “The best damn band in the land” and refers to Ohio State’s marching band. It looks like they will be having a drone show during the halftime show of the upcoming Notre Dame game.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum reveals updated College Football Playoff picks following Week 1
Paul Finebaum named his College Football Playoff picks following Week 1 action Sunday. He started with a team that nobody has yet seen in action, Clemson, followed by Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. He filed Oklahoma away for later in the season. He briefly detailed his decision to pick the...
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara: 'I wasn't really expecting' JJ McCarthy to get Week 2 start
Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy remain locked in a battle for the starting quarterback role at Michigan. In Week 1, it was McNamara under center to start the game, but McCarthy will get a shot to start in Week 2. After the game, McNamara addressed Jim Harbaugh’s plan for the...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz addresses possibility of changing starting QB for Iowa's Week 2 game
Fans were out for blood after Iowa barely made it past South Dakota State by a score of 7-3. The Hawkeyes failed to score a single touchdown during the game, getting their 7 points from a single field goal and two safeties. Iowa’s defense scored more points than its offense and special teams combined, and the Hawkeyes finished the game with only 166 total yards of offense and averaged just 2.7 yards per play.
saturdaytradition.com
Julian Fleming update: Report details wide receiver's status for Notre Dame
Julian Fleming is hoping to get on the field in Ohio State’s opener vs. Notre Dame Saturday night, but that may not happen. The talented wide receiver will be a game-time decision, according to 11W’s Griffin Strom. Emeka Egbuka would likely start in place of Fleming if he...
saturdaytradition.com
Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman get carried away during Wisconsin's 'Jump Around' tradition
Everyone loves the “Jump Around” tradition at Wisconsin. And it looks like the FOX broadcast team of Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman can be added to that group of people. During the first Jump Around of 2022, the FOX crew was on hand for Wisconsin’s matchup against Illinois State. As the fans in Camp Randall Stadium went nuts, so did Brando and Tillman.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit lets expletive slip on College Gameday
Kirk Herbstreit may have gotten a little too excited for the 2022 college football season. On ESPN’s College Gameday, the team played a game involving the transfer portal. A quarterback’s name would appear on the screen, and Herbstreit would have to try to guess what school they have transferred to.
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury update: WR sidelined early in Ohio State's game vs. Notre Dame
Jaxon Smith-Njigba missed one series with Ohio State’s offense after taking a shot to the head early in the game. During the first drive of the game, Smith-Njigba recorded a catch and was running near the sideline. While going to the ground, Smith-Njigba took a shoulder to the back of the head and his helmet went flying.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan fans have already decided on the starting QB after Week 1
Going into Week 1, questions still remained about who would be the permanent starting QB for Michigan. After watching the Wolverines take on Colorado State, there was no question who should have the start, in fans’ minds at least. Head coach Jim Harbaugh announced last week that returner Cade...
saturdaytradition.com
UCLA sets horrific Rose Bowl record in Week 1 matchup with Bowling Green
The B1G is getting a major market in Los Angeles when USC and UCLA join the conference in 2024. Well, maybe. UCLA set a record it doesn’t want Saturday, seeing just 27,143 fans show up for the Bruins’ home opener against Bowling Green. The Rose Bowl looked like a wasteland in the Bruins’ 45-17 win over the Falcons.
UCLA sets embarrassing record in home opener
UCLA may be off to a 1-0 start this season, but they set an embarrassing record in Saturday’s home opener. UCLA’s attendance for their game against Bowling Green was said to be 27,143, which is a record-low mark for the Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Here is a...
saturdaytradition.com
Cleveland Browns signing former Penn State TE, per report
The Cleveland Browns reportedly made a change to their TE room on Sunday. Former Penn State TE Jesse James is now a member of the team per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. James played at Penn State from 2012-2014. He was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 5th round of the 2015 NFL Draft. James stayed with the Steelers until 2018. He has also spent time with the Detroit Lions (2019-2020), and Chicago Bears (2021).
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day updates injury status of WRs Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming coming out of Week 1
Ryan Day was hopeful to see wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming return next week when he provided an injury update on the 2 players. Ohio State had planned on having Smith-Njigba and Fleming out on the field for most of the game, but unfortunately for the Buckeyes, that did not happen. Ohio State still managed to win by double digits without 2 key receivers.
saturdaytradition.com
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 following Week 1 action
The college football rankings AP Top 25 will not be released until after Labor Day this week due to an ACC game scheduled for Monday night. However, ESPN has released the updated rankings to its top 25 after all the Saturday action. Unsurprisingly, Alabama reman No. 1 overall after a 55-0 shutout against Utah State with Georgia at No. 2.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Notre Dame vs. Ohio State thriller in Week 1
Kirk Herbstreit was in Columbus for Week 1 as part of the broadcast team covering the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State matchup to open the season. The top-5 battle lived up to the hype and was dramatic deep into the fourth quarter. Despite entering the game as a 17-point underdog, Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish squad went toe-to-toe with the Buckeyes.
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost hot seat: Nebraska's sluggish start vs. North Dakota ramps heat on head coach even higher
Scott Frost’s hot seat is not going away anytime soon, and Nebraska is once again looking sluggish against FCS foe North Dakota. After opening the game with a defensive stop and touchdown, the same old problems have cropped up for the Huskers. It has kept North Dakota close throughout the first half and into halftime.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI has prediction for Washington State-Wisconsin in Week 2
ESPN’s FPI has predicted the winners of the Week 2 games. Wisconsin is playing Washington State at home. The Badgers beat Illinois State by a score of 38-0 in Week 1. Braelon Allen looks like he hasn’t changed a bit. Allen had 148 yards rushing and 1 touchdown on 14 carries. Graham Mertz threw the ball a lot to Chimere Dike, who finished the game with 106 yards receiving and 1 touchdown.
