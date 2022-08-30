ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It sounds like Peters is going to be a Cowboy

It sounds like Eagles great Jason Peters is going to be a Dallas Cowboy pretty soon. Peters visited the Cowboys on Friday and now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported Peters and the Cowboys are “working toward” a deal. Peters, 40, will be a replacement for Pro...
DALLAS, TX
Urban Meyer reacts to Ohio State's win over Notre Dame

Ohio State showed it belonged Saturday evening against No. 5 Notre Dame. Former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer reacted to the strong performance on Twitter Friday night following the game. …is the chance to go 2-0. Meyer, Ohio State’s coach from 2012 to 2018, leaving the Buckeyes for the NFL after...
COLUMBUS, OH
TBDBITL to utilize unique feature during halftime show in Week 1

TBDBITL will have something special in store for fans at the game on Saturday. The “Ohio State Football” account on Twitter announced the news. TBDITL, as many Ohio State fans know, stands for the “The best damn band in the land” and refers to Ohio State’s marching band. It looks like they will be having a drone show during the halftime show of the upcoming Notre Dame game.
COLUMBUS, OH
Kirk Ferentz addresses possibility of changing starting QB for Iowa's Week 2 game

Fans were out for blood after Iowa barely made it past South Dakota State by a score of 7-3. The Hawkeyes failed to score a single touchdown during the game, getting their 7 points from a single field goal and two safeties. Iowa’s defense scored more points than its offense and special teams combined, and the Hawkeyes finished the game with only 166 total yards of offense and averaged just 2.7 yards per play.
AMES, IA
Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman get carried away during Wisconsin's 'Jump Around' tradition

Everyone loves the “Jump Around” tradition at Wisconsin. And it looks like the FOX broadcast team of Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman can be added to that group of people. During the first Jump Around of 2022, the FOX crew was on hand for Wisconsin’s matchup against Illinois State. As the fans in Camp Randall Stadium went nuts, so did Brando and Tillman.
MADISON, WI
Kirk Herbstreit lets expletive slip on College Gameday

Kirk Herbstreit may have gotten a little too excited for the 2022 college football season. On ESPN’s College Gameday, the team played a game involving the transfer portal. A quarterback’s name would appear on the screen, and Herbstreit would have to try to guess what school they have transferred to.
Michigan fans have already decided on the starting QB after Week 1

Going into Week 1, questions still remained about who would be the permanent starting QB for Michigan. After watching the Wolverines take on Colorado State, there was no question who should have the start, in fans’ minds at least. Head coach Jim Harbaugh announced last week that returner Cade...
ANN ARBOR, MI
UCLA sets horrific Rose Bowl record in Week 1 matchup with Bowling Green

The B1G is getting a major market in Los Angeles when USC and UCLA join the conference in 2024. Well, maybe. UCLA set a record it doesn’t want Saturday, seeing just 27,143 fans show up for the Bruins’ home opener against Bowling Green. The Rose Bowl looked like a wasteland in the Bruins’ 45-17 win over the Falcons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cleveland Browns signing former Penn State TE, per report

The Cleveland Browns reportedly made a change to their TE room on Sunday. Former Penn State TE Jesse James is now a member of the team per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. James played at Penn State from 2012-2014. He was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 5th round of the 2015 NFL Draft. James stayed with the Steelers until 2018. He has also spent time with the Detroit Lions (2019-2020), and Chicago Bears (2021).
CLEVELAND, OH
Ryan Day updates injury status of WRs Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming coming out of Week 1

Ryan Day was hopeful to see wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming return next week when he provided an injury update on the 2 players. Ohio State had planned on having Smith-Njigba and Fleming out on the field for most of the game, but unfortunately for the Buckeyes, that did not happen. Ohio State still managed to win by double digits without 2 key receivers.
COLUMBUS, OH
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 following Week 1 action

The college football rankings AP Top 25 will not be released until after Labor Day this week due to an ACC game scheduled for Monday night. However, ESPN has released the updated rankings to its top 25 after all the Saturday action. Unsurprisingly, Alabama reman No. 1 overall after a 55-0 shutout against Utah State with Georgia at No. 2.
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Notre Dame vs. Ohio State thriller in Week 1

Kirk Herbstreit was in Columbus for Week 1 as part of the broadcast team covering the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State matchup to open the season. The top-5 battle lived up to the hype and was dramatic deep into the fourth quarter. Despite entering the game as a 17-point underdog, Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish squad went toe-to-toe with the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
ESPN's FPI has prediction for Washington State-Wisconsin in Week 2

ESPN’s FPI has predicted the winners of the Week 2 games. Wisconsin is playing Washington State at home. The Badgers beat Illinois State by a score of 38-0 in Week 1. Braelon Allen looks like he hasn’t changed a bit. Allen had 148 yards rushing and 1 touchdown on 14 carries. Graham Mertz threw the ball a lot to Chimere Dike, who finished the game with 106 yards receiving and 1 touchdown.
PULLMAN, WA

