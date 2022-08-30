Read full article on original website
Rural health care challenges confront next Legislature
The health care challenge in rural Nebraska is growing more critical for its aging residents. During the past three years, 46 long-term care facilities in Nebraska have closed and most of them were in small rural towns, Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon pointed out in his latest weekly legislative update.
Nebraska lawmaker seeks investigation of possible fraud by former child welfare contractor
A Nebraska lawmaker wants a state probe of allegedly fraudulent dealings within the Kansas-based nonprofit that formerly managed Omaha-area child welfare cases. Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha sent a letter last week to Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, asking him to take action on behalf of Nebraska taxpayers and the child welfare system.
Former Republican Wright could join Nebraska governor’s race as nonpartisan
OMAHA — Nebraska voters looking beyond the two major political parties and a Libertarian could have a fourth choice on November’s general election ballot for governor. Long-odds candidate David Wright of Ewing, a long-time conservative who has advocated replacing income and property taxes with a sales tax on goods and services called a consumption tax, is trying to get on — as a nonpartisan candidate.
Exclusive: Inmates say Patrick Schroeder killed himself on Nebraska's death row
Fellow inmates say death row inmate Patrick Schroeder killed himself Monday, after attempting suicide earlier this month. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed the 45-year-old's death at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in a news release. But it declined to provide any details of his death, saying the cause...
'It's unfair' — Ricketts answers UNK students questions on student loan debt forgiveness
KEARNEY — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Tuesday told a crowd of 180 University of Nebraska students to be active in politics. He said students might not be interested, but they can be assured that politicians are interested in them. “We’ve been blessed with something special, but it requires...
Omaha police officer who shot man followed department policy, chief says
An Omaha police officer who fatally shot a man Wednesday followed the department’s policy and procedure, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said Friday. Schmaderer’s statement was released along with additional information regarding the death of 39-year-old Jacob Jamrozy. The Omaha Police Department previously stated Jamrozy was shot by...
Top Republican on House Veterans Affairs Committee tours Omaha VA hospital
OMAHA — The top Republican on the House Veterans Affairs Committee got a look at the Omaha VA hospital and its 2-year-old ambulatory care clinic last week. “You’ve got a great facility,” said Rep. Mike Bost, R-Illinois. “There are certain VA facilities that are aging out, certain ones the veterans don’t want to go to. You don’t get that here.”
Nebraska truck shop fined as part of national crackdown on emissions controls
OMAHA -- As part of a national push to reduce toxic vehicle exhaust — an effort that pits public health officials against automotive enthusiasts — the EPA has fined Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri-based truck repair shops, saying they were illegally helping consumers disable pollution controls. Husker Diesel of...
Dam project near Gretna will bring new lake, park to Omaha area
OMAHA — A small lake that will be built south of Gretna is a big deal, state and local officials say. The dam and park is the first project in the four-state region of Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas to be selected for final review and funding in a new competitive grant program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency that supports more resilient communities. The states didn’t win a competitive grant last year, and so far, this dam is the only one among the four states to win final approval for the grants being distributed this year. (The states did receive some FEMA funding through set-aside money.)
Omaha police investigating after man dies by suicide with officers present
OMAHA — A 25-year-old man shot and killed himself Saturday morning just minutes after Omaha police officers arrived on scene and attempted to talk him out of taking his life, according to police. Officers responded to a report of a suicidal person near the intersection of North 77th and...
The history at the end of the tunnel in Omaha
On 50th Street between Grover and F Streets is a tunnel. A time tunnel, if you will, that takes us back to the horse and buggy, the Iron Horse, the “Awful Tunnel” and its shoofly detour. All run through the story of the Union Pacific Railroad’s Lane Cutoff,...
Cass County deputies investigate death of man at Platte River State Park
OMAHA -- Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of man found Saturday inside a tent at Platte River State Park near Louisville. Paramedics from the Louisville Volunteer Fire Department and Cass County Emergency Services were called to the campground about 1:10 p.m., according to a spokesman for the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The first responders located a man, who had been dead for some time.
Man fatally shot by Omaha police had history of domestic violence
OMAHA — An Omaha man shot and killed by a police officer while he was being served a protection order had a prior conviction for domestic violence. Jacob M. Jamrozy, 39, pointed a shotgun at an Omaha police officer Wednesday when that officer, another officer and a Douglas County process server were at an apartment in a complex at 10037 R St., police said. The officer "gave multiple loud verbal commands" to Jamrozy to drop the shotgun, police said.
Omaha woman arrested after fleeing from state trooper with six kids in the car
OMAHA — An Omaha woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly fled from a traffic stop with six kids in the car. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a state trooper witnessed a Chevrolet Impala run a red light at 24th and Cuming streets at about 9:10 p.m. Thursday. The trooper attempted to stop the car, but the driver kept going and drove onto southbound Interstate 480.
A third Costco warehouse is in the works in Omaha
OMAHA -- Shoppers who live in far west Omaha and buy in bulk soon could have another shopping option nearby. A third Costco warehouse is in the works for the Omaha metro area. An application to rezone a 36-acre lot near 180th Street and West Maple Road for the project is set to go before the Omaha Planning Board on Wednesday.
Omaha police investigating shooting that killed 20-year-old man
OMAHA — A 20-year-old man was killed in a Saturday morning shooting. Officers responded to a reported shooting near North 52nd and Boyd streets, according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department. They found Derrick Hayes Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Nebraska...
Museum spearheading 150th celebration, including exhibit
The Hastings Museum is inviting the public to a birthday party for the community’s sesquicentennial. An exhibit already is going up to commemorate the occasion. The anniversary celebration will be 1-6 p.m. Sept. 18 at the museum. Museum admission will be free. This year is the 150th anniversary of...
Axtell-area teen identified as victim of fatal car-school bus crash
KEARNEY — An Axtell girl has been identified as the victim in a school bus-car crash Thursday night in south Kearney. Britney Royle, 17, was in the front seat of a 1993 Cadillac that was traveling south on Second Avenue when it collided with a Cozad Community School bus at about 8 p.m. just south of the Interstate 80 interchange at Platte Road and Second Avenue/U.S. 44.
Shirley Ann Spencer, 90
Shirley Ann Spencer, 90, of Hastings, NE passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the Perkins Pavilion at the Good Samaritan Society, Hastings Village. Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in the All Saints Chapel at the Good Samaritan Society in Hastings. Reverend Kelly Karges will be officiating. Burial will be in the Blue Valley Cemetery in Ayr, NE. Visitation will begin at 9 AM until the start of the service.
