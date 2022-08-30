A recent publication, “Forming Cardi-OH: A Statewide Collaborative to Improve Cardiovascular Health in Ohio” demonstrates how a collaborative amongst Ohio ‘s seven medical schools developed a useful framework for getting evidence-based best practices for cardiovascular health improvement into the hands of primary care providers. The peer-reviewed article published in Cureus includes co-author Heritage College Professor Elizabeth Beverly, Ph.D., who is site principal investigator for the collaborative, known as Cardi-OH. The article discusses the formation of the collaborative and shares the collective impact model utilized by the team. It highlights the importance of drawing upon each contributing institution’s strengths.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO