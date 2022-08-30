Read full article on original website
Apply Now for the Fall 2022 Graduate Research Series
Applications are now being accepted for the University Libraries Fall 2022 Graduate Research Series (GRS) presentations. Selected graduate student presenters earn a valuable opportunity to bolster their presentation skills, share their work with the OHIO community, and earn $200. Graduate students at Ohio University conduct new research and develop creative...
Heritage College participates in statewide collaborative to develop health resources for providers
A recent publication, “Forming Cardi-OH: A Statewide Collaborative to Improve Cardiovascular Health in Ohio” demonstrates how a collaborative amongst Ohio ‘s seven medical schools developed a useful framework for getting evidence-based best practices for cardiovascular health improvement into the hands of primary care providers. The peer-reviewed article published in Cureus includes co-author Heritage College Professor Elizabeth Beverly, Ph.D., who is site principal investigator for the collaborative, known as Cardi-OH. The article discusses the formation of the collaborative and shares the collective impact model utilized by the team. It highlights the importance of drawing upon each contributing institution’s strengths.
