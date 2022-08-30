Read full article on original website
Related
How Cheap Trick Explored New Sounds With ‘I Want You to Want Me’
Cheap Trick's "I Want You to Want Me" has become a classic-rock staple since it was first released as part of In Color in 1977. But it was hardly a sure thing at the time. Producer Tom Werman had an interesting vision for the song. In his head, he heard it as a "dancehall tune," something which comes through in the bouncy feel of the final recording. The jaunty piano from Jai Winding, one of the guests on the sessions for "I Want You to Want Me," adds a bit of a saloon vibe to it, especially when he takes a solo at the midway point.
The Pretenders Joined by Dave Grohl at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show
The Pretenders were joined by Dave Grohl at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London on Saturday. "If there's one band Taylor and I shared a musical love for, it's this band that we spent many a night singing and dancing along with," Grohl said while founding Pretenders Chrissie Hynde and Martin Chambers took the stage.
Paul McCartney and Chrissie Hynde Join Foo Fighters at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Paul McCartney and Chrissie Hynde took the stage during the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London, joining Foo Fighters during their closing set to perform two Beatles classics. Dave Grohl was coy, first introducing Hynde, "who I happen to think is the baddest motherfucker in the world. But she brought...
Them Crooked Vultures Reunite at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Them Crooked Vultures staged a reunion to honor late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at his tribute concert in London. The supergroup – featuring Foos leader Dave Grohl alongside Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme, Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones and multi-instrumentalist Alain Johannes – delivered a three-song set at Wembley Stadium, marking their first performance since 2010.
RELATED PEOPLE
James Gang Plays First Show in 16 Years at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The reunited James Gang performed at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London, their first gig since 2006. "If you’ve ever seen a picture of Taylor Hawkins, most likely he was wearing a fucking hat that said James Gang on it," Dave Grohl declared while introducing the group, describing them as "maybe [Hawkins'] favorite band of all time, Joe Walsh maybe his favorite person of all time."
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Says She’s ‘Honoring The 70s’ With New Album
Actress and singer Rita Wilson goes back to the 1970s for her new music project, ‘Now & Forever: Duets’ which is due out on September 27th. The collection of hit songs are performed with five country music singers including Keith Urban, Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Jimmie Allen, and Vince Gill.
When Ronnie James Dio Played His Original Last Black Sabbath Show
Ronnie James Dio steered Black Sabbath away from the brink of self-destruction when he replaced the ousted Ozzy Osbourne in 1979. But just three years and two beloved albums later, he'd sing his (first) last note with Black Sabbath on Aug. 31, 1982, at the Poplar Creek Music Theater in Hoffman Estates, Ill.
Joe Elliott Saw Career ‘Flashing Before My Eyes’ in 1993
Joe Elliott said he saw his “career flashing before my eyes” just before Def Leppard played a homecoming show during the grunge era. Despite the challenges of the period, the English band had been together for 15 years when they performed a stadium show in Sheffield in 1993. In a recent interview with Goldmine, the singer said it was the moment he began to give up worrying about longevity. “I stopped saying, ‘No, don’t be so silly,’ about 1993,” Elliott said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brian Johnson, Lars Ulrich Perform at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
AC/DC singer Brian Johnson and Metallica's Lars Ulrich teamed up with Foo Fighters at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London. The rough-and-ready performance took place more than midway through the Wembley Stadium concert. Taking the stage before it began, Dave Grohl warned the crowd: “We’re not even fucking close – I hope you wore comfortable shoes! Please welcome to the stage our good buddy Lars, and Brian Johnson from AC-fucking-DC!”
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
Foo Fighters Deliver Emotional Set at Taylor Hawkins Concert
Foo Fighters delivered a powerful set of songs to close out the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London on Saturday night (Sept. 3). The group had served as house band for much of the event, playing alongside such legendary guests as AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, the Police’s Stewart Copeland and Queen's Roger Taylor and Brian May. Still, this was the Foo Fighters' party, and they somehow saved enough energy to close the show with a set of their best-known hits.
Metallica Classic Tops Misheard Lyrics List
Metallica's classic “Enter Sandman” topped a list of songs with misheard lyrics, while Mick Jagger was named as the singer people struggle most to understand. A survey of 1,000 Americans by WordFinder also suggested that 65% of people, on discovering they’ve been wrong for years about a favorite rock or metal song, decide they prefer the incorrect version. While the detective work crossed a range of genres, “Enter Sandman” came on top overall, with 70% of listeners believing the line “Exit light, enter night” was actually “Eggs and light end all nights.” In terms of rock music, Kings of Leon’s “Sex on Fire” was next, with “Your sex is on fire” often thought to be “His exes are fired.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Official Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Merch Revealed, Will Benefit Charities
Official Taylor Hawkins tribute merch will go on sale starting tomorrow (Sept. 2), the day before one of the two Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts. The merch sold will benefit two charities, Music Support and MusiCares. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts are "two global events celebrating the memory & music of...
Stephen Pearcy Wants Ratt to Reunite But ‘It’s Not Gonna Happen’
Over the last couple of years, there have been quite a lot of high profile reunions in rock and metal, but if you're holding on to hopes of ever seeing the classic members of Ratt get back together, now might be a good time to start letting go. Singer Stephen Pearcy, who has publicly doubted the possibility of getting the band back together before, tells Sirius XM's Eddie Trunk that "it's not gonna happen."
Why Mike Patton Refused to Join Anthrax
Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian said he asked Mike Patton to join his band and recalled why the. singer refused the offer. Admitting he wasn’t sure whether he was extending an invitation, Ian said the moment took place when the old friends were together at a festival in Australia. At that time, Faith No More had recently reunited after a hiatus, and Anthrax was struggling to secure a permanent singer before classic-era singer Joey Belladonna’s return for the 2011 album Worship Music.
Skid Row Bassist Scolds ‘Miserable Bastard’ Internet Trolls
Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan chided “miserable bastard” internet trolls who have taken shots at his band since their 1999 return without classic-era frontman Sebastian Bach. "We were under a microscope -- and we still are, to a degree -- but we were under a microscope and the...
‘Weird Al’ Meets Madonna in New Movie Trailer
A new trailer for the upcoming biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story offers more details on the movie's plot. The trailer shows Yankovic (Daniel Radcliffe) with his future bandmates crafting the beginnings of one of his first songs, "My Bologna." It also features Yankovic being paid a visit by Madonna (Evan Rachel Wood), who asks him if he plans to parody one of her songs.
Why Kiko Loureiro Isn’t Bringing Van Halen Riffs to Megadeth
Sticking around for more than one album is never a guarantee in Megadeth. Not only has lead guitarist Kiko Loureiro cleared the hurdle, but he's also flourished as a formidable songwriter over the past seven years in the Dave Mustaine-fronted outfit. Now, as Megadeth prepares to release The Sick, the Dying … and the Dead! on Friday, Loureiro reflects on how much has changed since he made his Megadeth debut on the band's last album, 2016's Dystopia.
Megadeth, ‘The Sick, the Dying … and the Dead!': Album Review
It's been a rough past decade for Megadeth. In addition to the usual member turnover, the metal lifers faced leader Dave Mustaine's cancer scare, a public dismissal of their bass player following allegations of child grooming and the rerecording of parts of their 16th album, The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead! On top of that, there was a global pandemic and political restlessness everywhere. They all find their way, one way or another, onto this new record.
Keith Richards’ Strange History of House Fires
Keith Richards’ country home, known as Redlands in West Wittering, Sussex, suffered serious damage on Sept. 2, 1982 as a result of a fire. “Sixty-five firemen spent six hours bringing the fire under control,” UPI reported back then. “Three-quarters of the thatched roof was destroyed, along with half the contents of the building.”
Q 105.7
Schenectady, NY
21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1057.com/
Comments / 0