A woman is dead after a shooting at a mobile home park in Robbins on Saturday. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Sunset Place. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields told Sandhills Sentinel on the scene the woman was knocking on the doors of several homes in the mobile home park. A physical altercation took place between the woman and a person at one of the homes, and then she was shot by another resident. Laura Hernandez, 23, of Robbins, was pronounced dead at the scene.

ROBBINS, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO