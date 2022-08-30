Read full article on original website
Related
sandhillssentinel.com
Divided board discusses short-term rentals in Pinehurst
Short-term home rentals have been an ongoing issue in Pinehurst for several years. Thursday afternoon, the Pinehurst Planning and Zoning Board conducted a public hearing before a standing-room-only crowd considering the status of short-term rentals in Pinehurst. A short-term rental is when an entire house is made available for rent...
sandhillssentinel.com
Grant awarded for broadband in Moore County
Moore County has been selected for funding under the NC Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) Grant award program. The award has been granted to Brightspeed who was just acquired by Lumen, formerly CenturyLink. The award from the state is in the amount of $4,000,000 for a total...
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for Donna Kay Simmons
Donna Kay Simmons passed away at her home on August 29, 2022, at the age of 84. Donna leaves behind her two children: Guy Quedens (Olga), Marret Q. Poston (Huling), three grandchildren: Anya Q. Enloe (Austin), Donna Quedens, and Frank Huling Poston IV, and lastly but certainly not least: her beloved Airedale “Honey Bee”. She was preceded in death by her life partner, James Prim III.
sandhillssentinel.com
Home damaged in overnight fire
A family arrived home to find their house on fire Thursday evening. The blaze broke out at the home located in the 700 block of Mimosa Drive inside the Woodlake community near Vass. The residents told firefighters they came home and found the house filled with smoke and realized the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sandhillssentinel.com
Standoff ends with one in custody
A man is in custody after a barricading himself inside a home on Sandy Pines Lanes in Southern Pines on Friday evening. Video/Sandhills Sentinel. Just before 4:30 p.m., officers from the Southern Pines Police Department responded to a residence in the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park located off Camp Easter Road for a welfare check on a subject who was threatening to harm himself, said Southern Pines Police Department in a news release. Officers responded to the same residence earlier in the day for a disturbance complaint concerning a person attempting to retrieve their property.
sandhillssentinel.com
Rollover accident sends one to hospital
A rollover accident outside of Carthage sent one person to the hospital on Friday. The accident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on Highway 24/27 near Myrick Road. The man was traveling toward Carthage when he crossed the centerline and went down an embankment, according to officials on scene. The truck rolled through small pine trees before coming to rest on two wheels at the wood line.
sandhillssentinel.com
Obituary for April Smith Turney of Vass
April Smith Turney, age 41, of Vass, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Cox Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor John Brown officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 1 until 2. Burial will follow at New Home Baptist Church Cemetery in Vass.
sandhillssentinel.com
Woman fatally shot in altercation
A woman is dead after a shooting at a mobile home park in Robbins on Saturday. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Sunset Place. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields told Sandhills Sentinel on the scene the woman was knocking on the doors of several homes in the mobile home park. A physical altercation took place between the woman and a person at one of the homes, and then she was shot by another resident. Laura Hernandez, 23, of Robbins, was pronounced dead at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sandhillssentinel.com
Deputies arrest five after drug investigation
Five individuals are facing drug charges following a search in Eagle Springs, according to a statement from Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields. “On August 31, 2022, Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Matherson Lane in Eagle Springs,” said Fields. “During the investigation, deputies located heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, items of drug paraphernalia, and items of marijuana paraphernalia. The search warrant was executed at the conclusion of a drug investigation.”
sandhillssentinel.com
Four arrested on drug charges after deputies search home
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrests of four individuals following a search in the Robbins area. On Sept. 1, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Rushwood Road. During the investigation, deputies located heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills,...
Comments / 0