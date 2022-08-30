ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Photo Challenge #401

Photo Challenge #401

Outdoor dining (COVID-style) came to Westport in 2020. It’s now a permanent, much-appreciated part of life here — perhaps the only good thing to come out of the pandemic (besides working at home). But for several years before that, a wrought-iron table and 2 chairs has sat outside...
WESTPORT, CT
Roundup: Harvest Fest, Deer Plants, CraftWestport …

The Wakeman Town Farm Harvest Fest fundraiser is September 10. The online auction — a key part of the event — opens September 6. But you can preview all the items now. They include destination travel, private dinners at WTF, kids’ cooking parties, sunset cruises, and great sporting events.
WESTPORT, CT
[OPINION] Brown Is The New Green

In his lifetime in Westport — as a youngster, a Staples High School Class of 1979 student, and now an author and homeowner — Tom Greenwald has seen a lot. Right now, green lawns have him seeing red. Tom writes:. Green usually means good. But this summer, it...
WESTPORT, CT

