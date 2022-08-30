Read full article on original website
Mount Shasta Herald
Thousands told to flee ahead of fast-growing California wildfires: ‘It’s coming your way’
WEED, Calif. — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood to evacuate after the blaze spread quickly in hot and windy conditions,...
Mount Shasta Herald
Tinman Triathlon, Blackberry Music Festival: What's happening with these 2 events on Sunday
Fires didn't snuff out these events, planned on Sunday in Mount Shasta. The Mill and Mountain fires burning in and around Weed and Lake Shastina put the future of some events in doubt, but event planners decided to move forward with them. Here is what we know Saturday evening about...
