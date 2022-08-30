ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
nutritionaloutlook.com

What’s driving the adaptogens market?

Examining the factors behind the rapid rise of adaptogenic supplements. Adaptogenic supplements are on a tear, with sales of adaptogen-containing products surging worldwide since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Matthew Oster, senior industry manager of consumer health at Euromonitor International (UK), says global adaptogen sales jumped 10% in 2020 and 14% in 2021.
HEALTH
nutritionaloutlook.com

Aker BioMarine signs license and supply agreement for Lysoveta with Trofi Nutritionals

As part of the agreement, Aker BioMarine will license and supply Lysoveta to Trofi, who will invest in clinical trials with the aim to develop and commercialize certain medical foods within the fields. Aker BioMarine (Oslo, Norway) has signed the first commercial agreement for Lysoveta with Trofi Nutritionals (Northbrook, IL)...
BUSINESS
nutritionaloutlook.com

Mustard Pest Control

Fun fact! Mustard can be used as a cover crop to suppress soil born pests. When mustard plants that are still green are incorporated into soil and decomposition starts, glucosinolates are released. It is the breakdown products of these glucosinolates that are thought to have biofumigant properties. Mustard can be...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy