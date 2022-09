CHICAGO -- The Minnesota Twins put right-hander Tyler Mahle back on the 15-day injured list on Sunday, raising questions about their rotation during a difficult stretch. Mahle left Saturday night's 13-0 loss at the Chicago White Sox because of shoulder inflammation. He was charged with four runs and five hits in two innings in his fourth start since he was acquired in an Aug. 2 trade with Cincinnati.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO