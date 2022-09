Serena Williams entered the U.S. Open as a sentimental long shot, who, at 50-1 to win the tournament, didn't receive much support from bettors. That's changed. The betting public is flocking to bet Williams in her third-round match on Friday against Ajla Tomljanovic (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) and to win the tournament in what's expected to be her final Grand Slam. Williams, 40, has said she plans to "evolve away from tennis" after the U.S. Open.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO