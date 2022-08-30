ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Twitter Circle goes live allowing posts for select followers only

By Martyn Landi
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LYNFX_0hb1HMUm00

Twitter Circle – the social media platform’s tool that allows users to tweet to smaller groups of people – has become available to all users for the first time.

The feature has been in testing among select users since May, but Twitter has now rolled it out to everyone on both its Android and iOS apps and via web browsers.

Circle enables users to build a group of up to 150 followers to become part of their Circle, with users then able to choose on a tweet-by-tweet basis whether to post something publicly or just to their Circle.

Giving people the option to share thoughts with a select group of followers helps make tweeting more accessible

Twitter

The social media platform said the response from testing so far had been “overwhelmingly positive”.

“With Twitter Circle, people now have the flexibility to choose who can see and engage with their content on a tweet-by-tweet basis. This makes it easier to have more intimate conversations and build closer connections with select followers,” the company said in a blog post.

“We want to ensure everyone on Twitter has the choice, control, tools, and transparency to join the conversation how and when they want, and Twitter Circle is another important step in that direction.

“Giving people the option to share thoughts with a select group of followers helps make tweeting more accessible. This is true whether you’re brand new to Twitter or you have millions of followers.”

The company added that during its testing, it had noted that accounts using Circle were tweeting more often and tweets posted within a Circle were receiving increased engagement in the form of more likes and replies.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Remastered version of Sir Georg Solti’s Ring Cycle to be released

To commemorate 25 years since the death of Sir Georg Solti, a remastered version of his Ring Cycle is set for release in four instalments.The Hungarian-British composer, who died on September 5 1997 at the age of 84, won 31 Grammy awards during his career, making him the artist to have won the most Grammy awards in any genre.Music label Decca Classics have announced a new remastered version of the Ring Cycle (Der Ring des Nibelungen), composed by Richard Wagner, which has been made possible by an intricate restoration project to preserve the master tapes of the recording.Sir Georg’s Ring...
MUSIC
The Independent

‘Please make it at least edible’: United Airlines passengers slam ‘embarrassing’ inflight meals

Disgruntled United Airlines passengers have panned the quality of their inflight meals, sharing images of the “inedible” food on Reddit.One Reddit user said they forked out $7,700 (about £6,665) for their Polaris business class ticket from Paris to Chicago earlier this week.They said they were handed a pre-landing snack that they would be “really embarrassed” to serve.A photo they posted on the website shows a grey-tinged burger patty in a bun with cheese on top that appears to have a red substance embedded.The forum user wrote: “Is this what $7,700 gets you? Any guesses as to what we think this...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Devin Nunes begs Google to approve Trump’s social media platform for Android devices

Former US Representative and current Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes is pleading with Google to reverse its decision to block Donald Trump's personal social media platform back onto its app store. Google made the decision to block the app from its store after it determined that content moderation on the Twitter-clone social media app was not meeting the necessary minimum standards to be included in the marketplace. Mr Nunes said in an interview that Google was taking a long time to approve the app, but Google said that it wasn't dragging its feet. Rather, the tech giant had delayed...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circle#Web Browsers#Blog#Android#Ios
The Independent

Queen ‘doesn’t want to be on tenterhooks all the time with Harry and Meghan’

The Queen is said to not want to be “on tenterhooks” all the time waiting for the “next nuclear bomb” from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.Harry and Meghan are back in the UK this week for the first time since returning for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.The couple will appear at events in London and Manchester, as well as jetting off to Germany to mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games.Reports suggest the pair touched down on British soil on Saturday but a spokeswoman for the couple declined to confirm their arrival.The trip comes just days after...
U.K.
The Independent

Countryfile presenters to lace up walking boots once again for Children in Need

The presenters of Countryfile will once again lace up their walking boots and ramble across the UK with inspirational young people to raise money for BBC Children in Need.Countryfile Ramble, now in its eighth year, will see presenters Matt Baker, Anita Rani, Charlotte Smith and Margherita Taylor head off to various scenic spots across the UK on a ramble with an inspirational young person who has been supported by a BBC Children in Need funded project.Baker, 44, who has been a regular presenter on the BBC agricultural programme since 2009, will be joined by 13-year-old Saul for a ramble in...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a billion-dollar bet Amazon shouldn’t be allowed to make

What would you do with a billion dollars? For most people, the question is so absurd as to be essentially meaningless. You could do it all. You could move into a mansion, eat only caviar, drink only champagne, hire a cadre of grovelling butlers and still have enough change left over to buy a respectable mid-size sports club. For a company like Amazon, however – or its multi-multibillionaire CEO, Jeff Bezos – a billion is a bit of a different proposition. That kind of money can buy you a wizard, a battalion of elves, and a few dozen hobbits.Back in...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

823K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy