Notting Hill Carnival revellers forced to climb over gates after ‘mad rush’ led to overcrowding

By Mary-Kate Findon
 5 days ago

Revellers at the Notting Hill Carnival were forced to climb over gates after a “mad rush” led to overcrowding on the street.

Footage filmed by a resident shows the moment Ladbroke Grove became tightly packed as crowds surged through the area after the parade came to a close.

The local who captured the video said it was an “isolated incident,” and otherwise the event had “sufficient crowd control.”

Separately, a 21-year-old man was fatally stabbed on Ladbroke Grove on Monday (29 August) at around 8pm.

