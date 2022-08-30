ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Time travelling’ Man Utd fan goes viral for 2019 tweet about Antony transfer and leaves Twitter freaked out

By Emillia Hawkins
 5 days ago
A MANCHESTER UNITED fan has been dubbed a time traveller after correctly predicting Antony's record-breaking transfer to Old Trafford... THREE YEARS ago.

Antony, 22, left Ajax to join United in an £85.5million transfer on Monday.

Antony has joined Man Utd in a £85.5m transfer from Ajax Credit: Getty

But, one fan actually anticipated the move back in 2019.

In response to a tweet outlining the characteristics of Antony - then a 19-year-old playing for Sao Paulo - the supporter forecast the big money transfer.

They said: "A name that will be linked with a 80 million move to United after one good season with a European team."

The tweet - which has now gone viral - sparked a hilarious reaction from other fans, who have been left bewildered by the extraordinary accuracy of the claim.

One person replied: "Got any lottery numbers?"

Another added: "Bro which model of time machine are you using?"

A third said: "You can't convince me that he's not a time traveler."

While another fan referenced The Avengers, adding: "You’ve got the time stone yeah?"

United boss Erik ten Hag had been pushing to sign Antony since the transfer window opened in June, but United had to pay over the odds to bring him to Old Trafford.

The winger scored 12 goals and assisted 10 in 33 appearances for Ajax last season.

Despite playing an integral role in helping the club to another Eredivisie title earlier this year, he was determined to leave Amsterdam to reunite with former manager Ten Hag.

#Manchester United#Ajax#Eredivisie
