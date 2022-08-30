ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

Four men arrested for stealing and destroying Southwest Florida tiny home

By Rob Garguilo
 5 days ago
North Fort Myers, FL - Four men have been arrested after stealing and destroying a tiny home in Southwest Florida.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested Kevin Padilla, David Padilla, Phillip Aust and Randy Chappell after the four allegedly stole a Pioneer model tiny home and destroyed it in North Fort Myers.

Police say the model home was last seen on June 7th and was worth approximately $30,000.

According to investigators, a silver Ford F-150 was seen towing the tiny home from a location on Howell and Church Drive.

Responding deputies found a smoldering pile of debris along with wooden beams and other items used to build the home.

Several items were also located on the property that matched the tiny home’s description.

Chappell has been charged with grand theft and was released on August 29th.

Kevin and David Padilla have been charged with grand theft.

Aust was charged with conspiracy.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office are looking for leads on other possible suspects.

