Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Shooting may be linked to killing of Kansas man
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that may be linked to the fatal Sept. 1, shooting of 24-year-old KeShawn Ivy at a Topeka home. Just after 4p.m.Saturday, police were sent to the area of SW Munson Avenue and SW Lincoln Street on a report of gunshots, according to Lt. Ron Ekis.
KCTV 5
Lawrence police detective arrested on suspicion of drunk driving
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) --- An off-duty detective for the Lawrence Police Department was arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of drunk driving. Police were dispatched to a non-injury crash Saturday morning in the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane. A parked vehicle was struck, according to police. A responding officer recognized...
Lawrence off-duty detective arrested on suspicions of DUI
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – An off-duty detective for the Lawrence Police Department was arrested on suspicions of impaired driving after a non-injury vehicle crash on Sunday morning. The Lawrence Police Department was dispatched to the scene at 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, after the reporting party heard a crash outside her home. […]
WIBW
Meriden man arrested during Shawnee County trafficking operation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a 45-year-old Meriden man is in custody and facing multiple charges following a human trafficking operation Friday in Topeka. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a human trafficking operation in an attempt to identify and arrests persons seeking to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Off-duty Kansas police detective accused of driving while impaired
DOUGLAS COUNTY—An off-duty police detective is under investigation after a car crash. Just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a non-injury motor vehicle accident in the 1500 Block of Lindenwood Lane, according to Police spokesperson Laura McCabe. The reporting party was inside a home in the area...
LJWORLD
Lawrence man charged with altering the identifying marks of a handgun, other crimes
A convicted felon was charged on Thursday in Douglas County District Court with altering the identifying marks on a 9mm handgun. Jordan Lee Morris, 36, of Lawrence, is charged with one felony count of defacing identification marks of a firearm, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one felony count of possession of methamphetamine, according to charging documents.
Ottawa, KS, teen arrested for allegedly burglarizing, ransacking residence
A 14-year-old boy from Ottawa, Kansas, was arrested after allegedly burglarizing a residence Friday in the 700 block of East Garfield Street.
LJWORLD
Douglas County Court filings for Sept. 4, 2022
Joshua James Shain, 43, Lawrence, and Misty Renea Murphy, 42, Lawrence. Timothy Wayne Wyrick, 67, Kansas City, Kansas, and Bridget Loisel, 67, Kansas City, Kansas. Clinton Dale Lee, 32, Kansas City, Missouri, and Cesar Daniel Silva, 35, Kansas City, Missouri. Kaitlin Brook Spencer, 20, Lawrence, and Aleah Madison Garber, 19,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
No injuries reported after collision causes RV to tip over
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after a sedan failed to stop at a stop sign along a Douglas Co. highway and hit an RV which caused it to flip on its side. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, emergency officials shut down U.S. Highway 56 in both directions at the County Road 1061 intersection - east of Baldwin City.
Pedestrian killed on I-435 Northbound Sunday morning
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian killed Sunday morning.
Kansas man recorded teen in bathroom, police say
A Wichita man is in jail after police say he hid a recording device in a bathroom and recorded a juvenile.
LJWORLD
Missing 72-year-old Lawrence man found dehydrated and confused but is now safe at home
A Lawrence man who went missing last week was found on Friday, police say. John “Gib” Sosman, 72, went missing in the woods near Riverfront Park in North Lawrence on Aug. 27, according to Lawrence police. Police posted on social media around 11 p.m. Friday that Sosman was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man arrested for aggravated indecent liberties with a child in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – One man is in jail following an investigation by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, Darin Lierz, 44, of Fairview was arrested on four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14. He is currently being held in the Brown County Jail […]
14-year-old teen arrested Friday for burglary in Ottawa
Ottawa police arrested a 14-year-old teen Friday for burglary that occurred in Ottawa, Kansas
LJWORLD
Burglary charges dismissed, but rape trial still on for Lawrence man
Burglary charges were dismissed against a Lawrence man in Douglas County District Court after the alleged victim failed to appear at a hearing on Friday, but the man is still facing two rape charges and is set for trial. Isaias Esai Rojo, 26, was facing one felony count of burglary...
One in stable condition after shooting in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department responded to a report of gunshots on Saturday afternoon. TPD investigators determined that the shooting occurred in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln, the same location as the homicide that left one person dead on Sept. 1. Shortly after 4:35 p.m. Saturday, an individual with an apparent gunshot […]
Kan. woman accused of selling drugs, jailed for missing court
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug charges. On August 1, police arrested 23-year-old Arhianna J. Franklin of Atchison on a Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. She is being held on requested charges of drug...
2 dogs die in fully involved fire Saturday in KCMO
The Southern Platte Fire Protection District and the KCMO Fire Department are responding to a structure fire Saturday morning at Roanridge Road and 56th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Police investigating body found along I-435 as hit and run
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after they said a vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian along Interstste 435 over the weekend. Officers got the call around 8:45 a.m Sunday after a driver saw a body in the median of northbound I-435 at Gregory. Kansas City Police Department said officers are still working to determine the exact time of the hit and run. It could have been early Sunday or overnight.
Police arrest Kansas felon on new felony warrants
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on new charges after an arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested 44-year-old Cory E. Wabski, 44, Atchison, on Leavenworth and Jackson County warrants for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Police also issued him a notice to...
Comments / 0