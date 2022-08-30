ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Great Bend Post

Police: Shooting may be linked to killing of Kansas man

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that may be linked to the fatal Sept. 1, shooting of 24-year-old KeShawn Ivy at a Topeka home. Just after 4p.m.Saturday, police were sent to the area of SW Munson Avenue and SW Lincoln Street on a report of gunshots, according to Lt. Ron Ekis.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Lawrence police detective arrested on suspicion of drunk driving

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) --- An off-duty detective for the Lawrence Police Department was arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of drunk driving. Police were dispatched to a non-injury crash Saturday morning in the 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane. A parked vehicle was struck, according to police. A responding officer recognized...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Lawrence off-duty detective arrested on suspicions of DUI

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – An off-duty detective for the Lawrence Police Department was arrested on suspicions of impaired driving after a non-injury vehicle crash on Sunday morning. The Lawrence Police Department was dispatched to the scene at 1500 block of Lindenwood Lane at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, after the reporting party heard a crash outside her home. […]
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Meriden man arrested during Shawnee County trafficking operation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a 45-year-old Meriden man is in custody and facing multiple charges following a human trafficking operation Friday in Topeka. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a human trafficking operation in an attempt to identify and arrests persons seeking to...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Lawrence, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence man charged with altering the identifying marks of a handgun, other crimes

A convicted felon was charged on Thursday in Douglas County District Court with altering the identifying marks on a 9mm handgun. Jordan Lee Morris, 36, of Lawrence, is charged with one felony count of defacing identification marks of a firearm, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one felony count of possession of methamphetamine, according to charging documents.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Douglas County Court filings for Sept. 4, 2022

Joshua James Shain, 43, Lawrence, and Misty Renea Murphy, 42, Lawrence. Timothy Wayne Wyrick, 67, Kansas City, Kansas, and Bridget Loisel, 67, Kansas City, Kansas. Clinton Dale Lee, 32, Kansas City, Missouri, and Cesar Daniel Silva, 35, Kansas City, Missouri. Kaitlin Brook Spencer, 20, Lawrence, and Aleah Madison Garber, 19,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
WIBW

No injuries reported after collision causes RV to tip over

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after a sedan failed to stop at a stop sign along a Douglas Co. highway and hit an RV which caused it to flip on its side. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, emergency officials shut down U.S. Highway 56 in both directions at the County Road 1061 intersection - east of Baldwin City.
BALDWIN CITY, KS
KSNT News

One in stable condition after shooting in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department responded to a report of gunshots on Saturday afternoon. TPD investigators determined that the shooting occurred in the 1100 block of SW Lincoln, the same location as the homicide that left one person dead on Sept. 1. Shortly after 4:35 p.m. Saturday, an individual with an apparent gunshot […]
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Police investigating body found along I-435 as hit and run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after they said a vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian along Interstste 435 over the weekend. Officers got the call around 8:45 a.m Sunday after a driver saw a body in the median of northbound I-435 at Gregory. Kansas City Police Department said officers are still working to determine the exact time of the hit and run. It could have been early Sunday or overnight.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Police arrest Kansas felon on new felony warrants

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on new charges after an arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested 44-year-old Cory E. Wabski, 44, Atchison, on Leavenworth and Jackson County warrants for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Police also issued him a notice to...
ATCHISON, KS

