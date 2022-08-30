DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported after a sedan failed to stop at a stop sign along a Douglas Co. highway and hit an RV which caused it to flip on its side. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, emergency officials shut down U.S. Highway 56 in both directions at the County Road 1061 intersection - east of Baldwin City.

BALDWIN CITY, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO