IGNITE burns bright in second full year
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials are excited about the second full year of an alternative education program. It's called IGNITE--which stands for Inspire Greatness, Never-ending, Imagination and Tailor-made Education. Combining online and hybrid learning opportunities, school officials launched the program at the height of COVID-19 two years ago, and continue to expand its opportunities. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson and IGNITE Program Coordinator Denise Green updated the program on KMA's "Morning Line" segment Friday morning. Nelson says IGNITE is available to K-12 students living in Iowa, and with computer capabilities.
KMAland Triangle Week 2 (9/2): Shenandoah, Red Oak move to 2-0
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah and Red Oak moved to 2-0 on Friday evening with victories. Jade Spanger had a key 62-yard receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter for Shenandoah in the win. Cole Scamman threw for 95 yards and the score while Jayden Dickerson added 75 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Seth Zwickel kicked field goals of 33 and 21, and Treyten Foster posted three interceptions in his first career start.
KMAland Volleyball (9/3): Sidney, Missouri Valley grab impressive tournament titles
(KMAland) -- Sidney and Missouri Valley won tournament championships in a hefty slate of KMAland volleyball action on Saturday. Sidney went 5-0 to win the Clarinda Tournament on Saturday. The Cowgirls beat Shenandoah, Clarinda, Tri-Center, West Central Valley and Maryville, grabbing three sweeps and two three-set wins. Maryville and Clarinda...
KMAland Softball (9/2): Plattsmouth goes 1-1 at Omaha South Invitational
(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth went 1-1 at the Omaha South Invitational in KMAland softball on Friday. Stella Campin had two doubles, drove in five and scored three runs to lead Plattsmouth in the win. Claire Laney also had a double and drove in two while scoring twice, and Justine Villamonte posted two hits and two runs. Aimee Dasher had six strikeouts in a three-inning complete game.
York News-Times
Omaha parents, former teachers take education into their own hands with 'microschools'
Rachel Benson grew up attending a small public school in Kansas, a place where she was a classic achiever — all A’s, valedictorian, a teacher’s star pupil. She moved to Omaha for college, became an elementary teacher and spent a decade trying to find the right fit at schools around Omaha. But after being laid off, dealing with escalating behavioral issues and eventually leaving education altogether, Benson said she started to miss helping children.
Larry Scherf, 86, of Clarinda, Iowa
Location: First United Methodist Church, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Larry Scherf memorial. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery. Notes:. Larry passed away...
Eleanor Kay Tietz, 83, of Griswold
Location: St. John's United Church of Christ south of Lyman, Iowa. Visitation Location:Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Visitation Start:. 5:00 P.M. Visitation End: 7:00 PM. Memorials:Preferred to the family for a later designation. Funeral Home:. Rieken Duhn Funeral Home. Cemetery: St....
KMAland Iowa 11-Player Week 2 (9/2): Harlan rolls, Creston, Treynor, Mount Ayr go to 2-0
(KMAland) -- Harlan rolled, Creston moved to 2-0, Treynor took down a rival, Mount Ayr’s Braydon Pierson ran wild and LC, Kuemper, Denison-Schleswig, SC East & LeMars were other KMAland 11-Player winners on Friday. KMALAND IOWA 11-PLAYER NON-DISTRICT. Indianola 31 Glenwood 17. Bennett Brueck led Indianola with 138 yards...
Reed Helm, age 80 of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Friday ~ September 9, 2022. Visitation End:7:00 PM w/family greeting friends from 5 to 7. Memorials:May be directed to the Lenox Christian Church. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa. Cemetery:North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa. Notes:. Reed passed away...
Geography with Goudge: FBS College Football Player Origins, 2022
(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map. The FBS or Football Bowl Subdivision consists of 131 teams that have been known as ‘Major College’ through the years. This player production map, based on where the 15,692 FBS players attended high school, indicates a strong regional concentration in the ‘Deep South’. This area, known as the ‘Pigskin Cult’, forms the footprint of the SEC (Southeastern Conference). Four states (TX, FL, CA & GA) alone, account for nearly 40% of the players. 1.6% of the players are from outside the U.S. However, 65 punters are from Australia. An eight-fold increase in the last five years.
Week 2 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
(KMAland) -- Week two of the high school football season is here. Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
Fast start, turnovers boost Underwood in rout of Clarinda
(Underwood) -- First quarter domination led to another lopsided victory for Underwood (2-0), as the Eagles downed Clarinda (0-2) 59-22 Friday. It only took five minutes for Underwood to take a 28-0 lead. “[We had] a really fast start,” Underwood head coach Nate Mechealsen said. “Obviously the first five minutes...
Football Friday Picks: Derek vs. Ryan vs. Trevor vs. Nick
(KMAland) -- We're back with week two of KMA Sports experts Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas making their weekly picks public record. Nick led the way last week with a 9-4 outing while Trevor was 8-5 and Derek and Ryan each went 8-7. Those two fools got to pick two more games than Nick and Trev, and still couldn't beat them. Sad.
Sidney holds off Stanton in state-rated Corner opener
(Sidney) -- Sidney kicked off their Corner Conference slate with a five-set win over Stanton in a battle of state-ranked foes Thursday night. "Early on, this is great," said Sidney Coach Amy McClintock. "Stanton's a good team. They're scrappy. For the girls to come out on the first conference night and get a win is important.
KMAland Boys XC (9/1): Nebraska City, Kuemper, Houghton, Carcamo, Berg run to wins
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City & Kuemper teams and Mason Houghton, Vincent Carcamo & Doug Berg were winners in KMAland boys cross country on Thursday. Kirk Schmaltz Invitational (at Ames) Lewis Central junior Ethan Eichhorn put together a strong run and finished fourth with a time of 15:34.8. The Titans ended...
Wanted: Next-Generation Beekeepers for Nebraska Farms
(Lincoln) -- With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the Midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha and Scott's Bluff. Sheldon Brummel, master beekeeping project...
KMAland Swimming (9/1): Lewis Central girls nab 8 events in win over Carroll
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central girls swimming was a 124-46 winner over Carroll on Thursday. The Titans won eight different events, including the 200 medley relay (1:56.91) and 400 freestyle relay (3:56.92). Kylee Brown and Sydnie Collins both won a pair of individual events. Brown took the 200 yard IM...
Deb Bruce, 59, of Pleasant Hill, Iowa
Service: Private family services to be held at a later date. Memorials:Please make contributions payable to the Des Moines Fire Department Credit Union noting in the memo portion Deb Bruce Memorial. Send contributions to Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel, PO Box 447, Red Oak, IA 51566. Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa.
Lewis Central volleyball posts dominant win over Clarinda
(Clarinda) -- Lewis Central played just their fifth match of the season on Thursday, but they sure appear to be in midseason form. The KMAland 3A/4A/5A No. 4 and IGHSAU 4A No. 6 Titans (5-0) cruised to a 25-10, 25-7, 25-12 win over Clarinda (1-2, 0-1) in their Hawkeye Ten opener.
Richard Duane "Clem" Clement, 82, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Visitation Start: 1:00 P.M. Visitation End: 2:00 P.M. Memorials:. Tarkio Baseball Field Bleacher Renovation. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio. Notes:. *** The family requests those attending...
