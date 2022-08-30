(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map. The FBS or Football Bowl Subdivision consists of 131 teams that have been known as ‘Major College’ through the years. This player production map, based on where the 15,692 FBS players attended high school, indicates a strong regional concentration in the ‘Deep South’. This area, known as the ‘Pigskin Cult’, forms the footprint of the SEC (Southeastern Conference). Four states (TX, FL, CA & GA) alone, account for nearly 40% of the players. 1.6% of the players are from outside the U.S. However, 65 punters are from Australia. An eight-fold increase in the last five years.

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO