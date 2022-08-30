MARYLAND – As the unofficial end to summer approaches this weekend, Maryland State Police say they are ready for impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers statewide. With an increase in impaired drivers expected throughout the state this Labor Day weekend, state police will conduct patrols at each of the 23 barracks, focusing on impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving. The initiatives will take place on various days through Labor Day on September 5th, including saturation patrols in areas known to have a higher number of DUI crashes or arrests. DUI saturation patrols will be set up among the major highways across the state, including Route 50 from Anne Arundel County to Ocean City.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO