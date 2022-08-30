ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Hogan announces immediate authorization of new COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan announced on Friday that Maryland health officials have formally authorized new single-dose bivalent boosters for COVID-19 following approval by both the FDA and CDC. Marylanders are encouraged to get this new shot for maximum protection against the virus and circulating Omicron variants. “This...
MSP to set up patrols statewide for Labor Day weekend

MARYLAND – As the unofficial end to summer approaches this weekend, Maryland State Police say they are ready for impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers statewide. With an increase in impaired drivers expected throughout the state this Labor Day weekend, state police will conduct patrols at each of the 23 barracks, focusing on impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving. The initiatives will take place on various days through Labor Day on September 5th, including saturation patrols in areas known to have a higher number of DUI crashes or arrests. DUI saturation patrols will be set up among the major highways across the state, including Route 50 from Anne Arundel County to Ocean City.
