WMDT.com
Gov. Hogan announces immediate authorization of new COVID-19 Bivalent Boosters
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan announced on Friday that Maryland health officials have formally authorized new single-dose bivalent boosters for COVID-19 following approval by both the FDA and CDC. Marylanders are encouraged to get this new shot for maximum protection against the virus and circulating Omicron variants. “This...
WMDT.com
Delmarva Power customers can expect to see bills increase in October
MARYLAND – Delmarva Power customers soon will be paying a little more out of pocket on their power bills. That’s due to prices passed along from the wholesale market. Delmarva Power says this is happening because of the rebound from COVID-19 and the economy. 47 ABC spoke with...
WMDT.com
MSP to set up patrols statewide for Labor Day weekend
MARYLAND – As the unofficial end to summer approaches this weekend, Maryland State Police say they are ready for impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers statewide. With an increase in impaired drivers expected throughout the state this Labor Day weekend, state police will conduct patrols at each of the 23 barracks, focusing on impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving. The initiatives will take place on various days through Labor Day on September 5th, including saturation patrols in areas known to have a higher number of DUI crashes or arrests. DUI saturation patrols will be set up among the major highways across the state, including Route 50 from Anne Arundel County to Ocean City.
