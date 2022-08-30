ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From the Editor: A Bright Light

As I write this, my heart is heavy as the community mourns the loss of Carla “Jonah” Holland, who was tragically killed after she was struck by a vehicle while riding her bike on Osborne Turnpike. Police report that the driver was 18 years old and has been charged with driving under the influence and manslaughter.
