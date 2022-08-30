Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Pedestrian Run Over In Des Moines Parking Lot
(Des Moines, IA) -- A pedestrian is hurt after being run over in a south Des Moines parking lot. Police say it happened just after 9:30 last (Thursday) night, in the 48-hundred block of SW 9th Street. Police are looking for the vehicle, which is believed to blue 2000s Buick with front-end damage. It was last seen heading southbound from the area.
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man arrested with pistol, pot, meth
A West Des Moines man was arrested at his residence early Friday after he was found with drugs and a gun. Ray James Seay, 49, of 8302 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines, was charged with person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
theperrynews.com
Boone man arrested in rural Adel with pistol, pot
A Boone man was arrested Thursday afternoon in rural Adel after trying to jettison an ounce of cannabis from his vehicle. Trystin Thaddeus Bettazza, 26, of 1079 U Ave., Boone, was charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons and issued citations for no valid driver’s license, no insurance and operating a non-registered vehicle.
KCCI.com
Authorities searching for car thief linked to thefts in six Iowa counties
UNION COUNTY, Iowa — The Union County Sheriff's Department needs help to find a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties. They say Daniel Floyd Edwards is responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties.
iheart.com
Road Construction Project Continues in Grimes
(Grimes, IA) -- Drivers in Grimes will continue to see road construction for at least the next week. The City of Grimes says crews are laying concrete on SE 6th Street, with the goal of having the road open for drivers by the week of September 12th. SE Jacob Street is also under construction from E 1st Street to SE 6th Street. The city is thanking drivers for their patience as these projects continue.
KCCI.com
Gunshot fired during standoff in Grimes
GRIMES, Iowa — No one is hurt after a standoff situation in Grimes, involving a man in his apartment. Polk County Sheriff's Office says they were called to NE 4th Street Tuesday afternoon for an unknown problem. Deputies say they arrived on scene and began to talk with a man inside the apartment.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police looking for thief who may be targeting teachers
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police looking for a thief who may be targeting the vehicles of teachers and staff at local schools. Police have released a photo of a person of interest in the case. Investigators say the person in this picture was observed at the scene...
Missing Teen Alive And Back At Home
(West Des Moines, IA) – A teenage girl missing for two weeks is alive and back home with her family. Sixteen-year-old Aubrey Braniger was reported missing August 18th after she didn’t return home. She’d last been spotted outside a West Des Moines restaurant the night before. She...
iheart.com
Taste of the Junction Festival Begins Friday in West Des Moines
(West Des Moines, IA) -- The Taste of the Junction Festival begins Friday in West Des Moines. The first part of the festival, called "The Junction Speaks" will happen Friday night from 5pm-8pm at the Raccoon River Nature Lodge at 2500 Grand Avenue in West Des Moines. The event will feature storytelling about the history of Valley Junction and its residents as well as live jazz and refreshments. Saturday's multicultural festival will take place from 2pm to 10pm in the Historic Valley Junction featuring food vendors, local artists, live music, and more. All events are free and open to the public.
ATF, FBI executes warrants over federal firearms law violations in west central Iowa communities
Five federal search warrants were executed in western central Iowa Wednesday.
ourquadcities.com
Man dead after stolen motorcycle crash in IA chase
GUTHRIE COUNTY, Iowa – A Minnesota man is dead following a chase with law enforcement overnight that ended when the stolen motorcycle he was driving crashed into a deputy’s truck. The chase began in Adair County on I-80 when a sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a man...
KCCI.com
West Des Moines police have located missing teen
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police have found 16-year-old Aubrey Braniger. She was reported missing to police on Aug. 18. Police said Braniger was located Wednesday morning. She is back home with her parents.
Federal Search Warrants Executed in Adair, Anita and other locations
(Adair) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says today (Wednesday, August 31) federal search warrants were executed at the following locations in West Central Iowa:. 300 block of Audubon Street, Adair. • 300 block of Truman Road, Anita. • 1100 block of 4th Avenue South,...
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man crashes car in park, blames deer
A West Des Moines man was arrested early Monday after crashing his car in a park while allegedly high on Xanax. Joshua Andrew Kleinhans, 36, of 204 S. 64th St., West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense OWI and failure to maintain control. The incident began about 2 a.m. Monday...
KCCI.com
Third person charged in Des Moines homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have made a third arrest in a Des Moines homicide that claimed the life of22-year-old Charles Lovelady, of Des Moines. Police located and arrested Cedrick Charles Thomas Jr. in Detroit, Michigan on Friday. Des Moines detectives traveled to Detroit to continue their investigation.
theperrynews.com
Waukee man allegedly assaults wife in motel
A Waukee man was arrested early Tuesday after allegedly assaulting a Waukee woman in a motel. Seth Travis Farnsley, 48, of 2885 Grand Prairie Parkway, Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Grand...
Man seriously injured after being hit by 15-year-old driver in Clive
CLIVE, Iowa — Police in Clive are investigating after a car hit a man who was crossing the street Wednesday morning in the city. It happened in the 16800 block of Tanglewood Drive just before 7:30 a.m., according to Clive Police Chief Michael Venema. The Urbandale Fire Department and the Clive Police Department responded to […]
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Grand Junction Man Charged with Felony for Allegedly Possessing Drugs
A Grand Junction man faces a felony charge for an alleged drug-related incident. According to court documents, an investigation began with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office on June 30th and they received information about possible drugs and paraphernalia in Mark Morrow’s home at 807 Hagar Street in Grand Junction. An executed search warrant recovered several drug-related items, along with marijuana, methamphetamine, cannabis extract and prescription drugs that weren’t Morrow’s.
Motorcyclist dies after attempting to elude Adair deputies
A motorcyclist lost his life on Tuesday after allegedly attempting to elude deputies.
kfornow.com
EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations
Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
