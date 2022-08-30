(West Des Moines, IA) -- The Taste of the Junction Festival begins Friday in West Des Moines. The first part of the festival, called "The Junction Speaks" will happen Friday night from 5pm-8pm at the Raccoon River Nature Lodge at 2500 Grand Avenue in West Des Moines. The event will feature storytelling about the history of Valley Junction and its residents as well as live jazz and refreshments. Saturday's multicultural festival will take place from 2pm to 10pm in the Historic Valley Junction featuring food vendors, local artists, live music, and more. All events are free and open to the public.

WEST DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO