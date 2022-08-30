ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee recording sets the stage for a thriving local music scene

By WTXL Digital Staff
 5 days ago
Tallahassee's music scene is bustling and Goldie Sound Productions is helping to foster the creativity and collaboration making that possible.

Owner Adrian Dickey brought his studio to the city seven years ago, after establishing the business first in Atlanta. The studio's worked with A-list artists like Lil Baby, Young Dolph and Kodak Black.

"We've been very blessed here in Tallahassee to have a lot of artists come through," says Dickey. He also works to help young artists succeed. For the past four years, Goldie Sound has hosted a free, quarterly networking event called "In the Mix."

"It's just always a great place to meet people and also hear a lot of new music that's going on around town," says Kanise, one of the recording artists who has worked with Dickey for years.

The event also offers opportunities to grow careers. Dickey says, "we always want to have an educational component to it, so every time we throw one we invite a guest." Guests with clout and credibility.

Former Goldie Sound engineer Blu Chapman returned to talk at the August "In the Mix." Chapman is now Manager of A&R at Artist Publishing Group. Previous speakers include Grammy award-winning engineer Leslie Brathwaite.

The meet ups are contributing to a spirit of collaboration and musical expression. Dallas Kennedy, another artist who has worked with Dickey and Goldie Sound for years, says "I feel like people are more comfortable showcasing their talent now that they know there's more people around the city that are also doing the same thing."

"The past five years there's been rock bands, there's been rappers, R&B, neo soul, pop, and it's eclectic," says Kanise. "It's like everybody's working together. Everything's merged. It's very blended, and just coming up with a unique sound that starting to be known as 'Tallahassee'."

Kanise says she finds Goldie Sound Productions less intimidating than other studios. She describes it as professional, but with a family atmosphere.

That family feel extends to the studio's name.

"People think I came up with the name from like gold records, but it's much deeper than that," Dickey tells ABC27. "Goldie is actually my grandmother's name. My grandmother raised me from a little baby right here in Tallahassee, and she's somebody that's really dear to my heart. It's just a way for me to honor her."

Goldie Sound Productions also offers other multimedia services for artists and small businesses, including graphic design and web development.

