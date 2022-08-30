Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Hyundai And Kia’s EV Sales Could Lose Momentum Due To Tax Credit Changes
Hyundai and Kia are among the biggest losers of the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act and are expected to lose EV market share. The Hyundai Motor Group is the second-best seller of electric vehicles in the United States, thanks largely to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. It sold more than 39,000 EVs across the country between January and July, pipping the likes of Ford, Volkswagen, and General Motors. This, however, might be about to change.
Carscoops
GM To Pause Production At Truck And Corvette Assembly Plants Due To Parts Shortages
General Motors said earlier this week that it will temporarily stop production at its pickup truck assembly plants in Silao, Mexico and Bowling Green, Kentucky, USA following supply shortages. The Mexican plant’s production pause will last roughly one week and has been precipitated by a lack of semiconductor chips. The...
Carscoops
China’s EV Brands Temporarily Shielded From U.S. Ban On Nvidia Chips To Region
Chinese automakers that rely on Nvidia chips for their autonomous technologies are breathing a sigh of relief after it emerged that they won’t be affected by a U.S. ban on exports to the region, at least not yet. Shares in Nvidia, which claims the autonomous tech market is its...
Carscoops
GM And LG Start Manufacturing EV Battery Cells In Ohio
General Motors and LG Energy Solution have started production at their 2.8-million-square-foot Ultium Cells LLC plant in Ohio. The plant currently employs more than 800 people and production will be ramped up throughout the year where the workforce will grow to 1,300. Reuters notes that Ohio governor Mike DeWine toured the Ultium plant on Wednesday.
