Jury convicts man of aggravated assault on Camp Hill state prison guard
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County jury issued a guilty verdict for a man accused of assaulting a prison guard at the State Correctional Institution in Camp Hill in 2021. David Rosario, 27, was found guilty of punching the victim 20-30 times in the head after he broke...
Hearing conducted for duo involved in manslaughter via fentanyl case, DA says
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A preliminary hearing was conducted on August 29 for two offenders involved in a fentanyl distribution incident in May that resulted in one death, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office. The offenders, Kyle Hill (pictured left) and Michaella Weidler (pictured right), are...
Man arrested for previous charges of impersonating police officer, police say
Gettysburg Police reported that they arrested a man in Adams County for owning a firearm, despite not being allowed to do so, due to previous charges for impersonating a police officer. On August 14, police conducted a traffic stop on US 15 South, where they discovered that the suspect was...
Update: Man arrested in relation to Steelton shooting
On Wednesday evening, Steelton Borough police responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard.
19-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 19-year-old teen has been arrested for a stabbing that occurred on the 900 block of Wood Street, according to reports from Steelton Borough Police. After being dispatched to the scene of the incident on August 30, authorities say that they discovered the victim...
Man convicted after punching Camp Hill corrections officer in the head 20-30 times: DA
A man incarcerated at the state prison in Camp Hill was convicted of aggravated assault and other charges this week stemming from an incident inside the facility last year, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office announced this week. The district attorney’s office released a statement that said David Rosario,...
Man assaulted in Carlisle, police seeking witnesses
CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Police in Carlisle are asking for the public's help in connection with an assault that happened on September 1. According to authorities, police were called to the area of North Pitt Street and West North Street around 9:40 PM. When officers arrived they found a man in his 30's who had been assaulted and had injuries to his face.
Man convicted for setting church on fire then himself, DA says
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Alexander Allen, a man who set fire at the Churchtown Church of God in Monroe Township and attempted to set himself on fire, has been convicted of arson and criminal mischief. The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office released that Allen was recently convicted on...
West Shore Police revive individual from overdose twice in 72 hours
LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – West Shore Regional Police say officers revived the same individual twice in 72 hours after an overdose. Officers used Narcan to revive the individual and say this was the third time the individual had overdosed and received life-saving measures this week. Police did not provide...
Suspect in 1989 disappearance of Tracy Kroh captured in secretly recorded conversation
For the first time, the public is hearing a secretly recorded conversation involving a decades-old missing persons case. Dauphin County teen Tracy Kroh has been missing since 1989. It wasn't until earlier this year that we learned 89-year-old Mark Warfel is a suspect in the case. He has not been...
Assault under investigation in Carlisle
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A report of an assault is under investigation in Carlisle. Police have said that on Thursday, Sept. 1 at around 9:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of North Pitt Street and West North Street for a report of an assault. Get daily news,...
Waynesboro man sentenced to 151 months for drug trafficking and firearms offenses
FRANKLIN, Pa. — The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that a Waynesboro man was sentenced to over 12 years in jail for drug and firearms offenses. Johnathan Fisher, 40, was sentenced Monday, Aug. 29, to 151 months in jail for methamphetamine trafficking and firearms offenses. According to United States...
Man who tried to light himself on fire convicted of arson
A 55-year-old man was convicted of arson—endangering property and criminal mischief this week stemming from a fire last June at the Churchtown Church of God in Monroe Township, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office announced. Alexander Allen, of Dillsburg was convicted after a two-day jury trial in front...
Steelton man faces attempted murder charges for Tuesday stabbing: Police
Steelton Borough police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for Tuesday’s stabbing on Wood Street. Brian Aponte, 19, of the 900 block of Wood Street, has been arrested on charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault. Aponte is responsible for sending one man to the hospital for...
Perry County woman charged in June Carlisle overdose death
A Perry County woman is charged as an accomplice in the drug overdose death of a Delaware man in Carlisle earlier this summer. Brianna N. Billet, 24, of the first block of South 4th Street, Newport, was arraigned Friday on drug delivery resulting in death and other charges stemming from the June 28 death of Marvin Biggs IV, 37, due to fentanyl poisoning. Other arrests are expected in the case.
Juvenile shot in Harrisburg, police seek details
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Harrisburg police responded to the scene of a shooting on September 1 on the 2600 block of North Sixth Street. At about 10:30PM, police say that they received a call about the shooting. At around the same time, authorities discovered that a male juvenile with...
Arrest made in shooting injuring one
On August 24, shortly after 8 p.m., the Steelton Borough Police was informed about a shooting in the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard (Adams St.). Police say the victim of the shooting was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries from the incident. Following...
Pennsylvania Attorney General Announces Car Detailing Business Forced Foster Children to Work in Business Without Pay
LEWISTOWN, PA – The owners of a Lewistown car detailing business have been accused of...
Dauphin Co woman says scammer text her family pictures, death threats, decapitated heads
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Heather Oglesby, Harrisburg, says scammers pulled out all the stops trying to get her to pay thousands of dollars. “I knew that it was a scam, but it still scared me a lot,” said Oglesby. She says it all started with a text that said “Hey”. She didn’t respond because she […]
