Harrisburg, PA

Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Harrisburg, PA
local21news.com

19-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A 19-year-old teen has been arrested for a stabbing that occurred on the 900 block of Wood Street, according to reports from Steelton Borough Police. After being dispatched to the scene of the incident on August 30, authorities say that they discovered the victim...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Man assaulted in Carlisle, police seeking witnesses

CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Police in Carlisle are asking for the public's help in connection with an assault that happened on September 1. According to authorities, police were called to the area of North Pitt Street and West North Street around 9:40 PM. When officers arrived they found a man in his 30's who had been assaulted and had injuries to his face.
CARLISLE, PA
local21news.com

Man convicted for setting church on fire then himself, DA says

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Alexander Allen, a man who set fire at the Churchtown Church of God in Monroe Township and attempted to set himself on fire, has been convicted of arson and criminal mischief. The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office released that Allen was recently convicted on...
MONROE TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

West Shore Police revive individual from overdose twice in 72 hours

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – West Shore Regional Police say officers revived the same individual twice in 72 hours after an overdose. Officers used Narcan to revive the individual and say this was the third time the individual had overdosed and received life-saving measures this week. Police did not provide...
LEMOYNE, PA
abc27.com

Assault under investigation in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A report of an assault is under investigation in Carlisle. Police have said that on Thursday, Sept. 1 at around 9:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of North Pitt Street and West North Street for a report of an assault. Get daily news,...
CARLISLE, PA
NewsBreak
PennLive.com

Man who tried to light himself on fire convicted of arson

A 55-year-old man was convicted of arson—endangering property and criminal mischief this week stemming from a fire last June at the Churchtown Church of God in Monroe Township, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office announced. Alexander Allen, of Dillsburg was convicted after a two-day jury trial in front...
DILLSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Perry County woman charged in June Carlisle overdose death

A Perry County woman is charged as an accomplice in the drug overdose death of a Delaware man in Carlisle earlier this summer. Brianna N. Billet, 24, of the first block of South 4th Street, Newport, was arraigned Friday on drug delivery resulting in death and other charges stemming from the June 28 death of Marvin Biggs IV, 37, due to fentanyl poisoning. Other arrests are expected in the case.
CARLISLE, PA
local21news.com

Juvenile shot in Harrisburg, police seek details

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Harrisburg police responded to the scene of a shooting on September 1 on the 2600 block of North Sixth Street. At about 10:30PM, police say that they received a call about the shooting. At around the same time, authorities discovered that a male juvenile with...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Arrest made in shooting injuring one

On August 24, shortly after 8 p.m., the Steelton Borough Police was informed about a shooting in the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard (Adams St.). Police say the victim of the shooting was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries from the incident. Following...
STEELTON, PA

