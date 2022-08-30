CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Police in Carlisle are asking for the public's help in connection with an assault that happened on September 1. According to authorities, police were called to the area of North Pitt Street and West North Street around 9:40 PM. When officers arrived they found a man in his 30's who had been assaulted and had injuries to his face.

CARLISLE, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO