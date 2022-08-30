Read full article on original website
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1
We're still a few days out from the latest college football AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1, but Saturday's results at the top of the poll will certainly shake up how things look moving forward after Labor Day weekend. Unranked Florida's home over Utah should cause a shakeup, along with Georgia's emphatic blowout of Oregon and Ohio State's highly-contested tussle with fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
Iowa vs. South Dakota State football: Hawkeyes' offense, Brian Ferentz blasted by national media after 7-3 win
Iowa football opened its 2022 season with an uninspiring 7-3 win against FCS South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes' offense struggled all day, failing to score despite the seven points generated by the entire team. Iowa's defense forced two safeties in the second half — which is the same amount of...
Arkansas 31, Cincinnati 24: Five Questions 'Answered'
The No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks began their 2022 season with a 31-24 victory over the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). It wasn't always pretty, but the Hogs jumped out to an early lead and simply never gave it up from there. As...
Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson enters transfer portal on eve of season opener
Wide receiver Dannis Jackson has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Jackson's name appeared in the official NCAA transfer portal on Friday. The fourth-year senior will have two seasons to play somewhere else. Jackson was caught in a numbers game at the receiver position, as Ole Miss added four new experienced...
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Saturday’s Loss
It was a tough loss for the Irish on the road on Saturday. Despite carrying a 10-7 lead at halftime, Ohio State scored two unanswered touchdowns in the second half. The Buckeyes cruised to a 21-10 victory to open the season. Following the matchup, Marcus Freeman addressed the media as...
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Cincinnati
The Hogs were fortunate to take a 14-0 lead to halftime after seeing the Bearcats miss two first-half field goals, but the visitors came on strong in the third quarter and had a chance to tie or take the lead in the fourth. Jordan Domineck made a game-changing strip sack and recovery to give the ball back to Arkansas, and the Hogs made Cincinnati pay with a game-deciding touchdown after just two offensive plays.
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's 7-3 win over South Dakota State
The Hawkeyes rolled into Kinnick Stadium and came away with one of the most unconventional wins that you'll see. Despite the score being 7-3, Iowa's offense couldn't get anything going against the Jackrabbits. It took two safeties and a field goal to put away the FCS powerhouse. Frustration boiled over...
UPDATED: Top recruits wowed at electric night at Ohio State as Buckeyes beat Notre Dame 21-10
UPDATED at 11:10 am Sunday. The Buckeyes beat Notre Dame 21-10 on Saturday night. Bucknuts has reaction from top prospects the Buckeyes are recruiting.
Watch: Coach Marcus Freeman's Post-Game Comments After the Loss to Ohio State
Coach Marcus Freeman talked in the post-game about the fourth quarter and the importance, for his team, to learn how to finish. He also commented on the play of Ohio State Quarterback CJ Stroud, who made big plays when he needed to, as well as talking about the Notre Dame running game which was the game plan for the Irish against the Buckeyes.
Report Card: Nebraska grinds out ugly win over North Dakota
Nebraska football churned out a strong second half to help the Huskers overcome North Dakota 38-17 in a game that had the potential to get sideways. Tied 7-7 at halftime the Huskers came out and scored a quick touchdown and added another field goal, before North Dakota ripped off 10 points of its own to tie things back up. The Huskers then got a strong performance from its ground game to go along with a few important catches that allowed the team to pull ahead.
Sunday night injury report
During the Sunday night teleconference, South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer provided updates on a pair of players who suffered injuries on Saturday against Georgia State. Jakai Moore, who came off the bench for some snaps at left tackle, “would’ve been able to return” if they needed him to play...
Everything Scott Frost said after the win over North Dakota
It was a bit touch-and-go for a few quarters between Nebraska and North Dakota. The Huskers found themselves in a close game with North Dakota in the second half as both offensive and defensive issues from last week lingered into the Huskers' second game of the season. After the game,...
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, longtime Clemson DC, reveals what Dabo Swinney told him before Week 1
First-year Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables debuted with a win Saturday, beating UTEP by a score of 45-13. Oklahoma hired after a 10-year stint at Clemson where he served as Dabo Swinney's defensive coordinator. Following yesterday's game, Venables revealed discussions with Swinney before Saturday's Week 1 kickoff. Swinney, of course, kicks off his own season on Labor Day against Georgia Tech.
Donaldson's debut has teammates thinking: 'CJ is pretty special'
There are a few ways to look at how WVU chose to deploy CJ Donaldson in his college football debut, beginning with the obvious. He carried the ball just seven times in a game that had more than 10 times as many snaps and averaged 17.9 yards per carry but wasn't used when the offense needed inches on fourth down.
Stoops talks openly about emotions of passing Bear Bryant as UK's winningest coach
Shortly after he was hired in late 2012, Mark Stoops was settling into his office and discovered some old media guides, a one-stop resource for the history of Kentucky football. He quickly thumbed to the section on coaches and confirmed what he suspected before taking the job, noting, “It didn’t...
How to Watch Texas Tech versus Murray State
Who: Texas Tech (0-0) vs. Murray State (0-0) When: Saturday, September 3, 7:00 p.m. (CT) Media: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ (TV), Texas Tech Sports Network (radio) Returning Starters: Texas Tech (11), Murray State (11) 2021 Records: Texas Tech (7-6, 3-6), Murray State (6-5, 3-3) Series History: first meeting. Last...
Grading the Longhorns: How things went in a 52-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe
AUSTIN, Texas — The play of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers in Saturday’s 52-10 season-opening win over Louisiana-Monroe fell in line with what the Longhorns did as a team in a convincing victory over the Warhawks. Ewers going 16-for-24 through the air for 225 yards and two touchdowns and one interception in his first collegiate start appropriately summed up a body of work where he flashed the skill that makes him an ideal candidate to be a franchise quarterback (completing eight passes in a row at one point, including a 19-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders), left some meat on the bone (misfires on several deep shots to wide receiver Xavier Worthy) and had some moments he’d probably like to forget (an interception on the offense’s third play from scrimmage while trying to force a ball to Worthy in traffic).
Watch: Texas five-star QB commit Arch Manning delivers dime on the move in opening game
In his opening game of the season, Arch Manning has been on the money early for the New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman Greenies against Hahnville. One of the best highlights featured Manning escaping a collapsing pocket to his left and delivering a strike to the back of the endzone for a score.
Cy-Hawk 2022: Iowa opens as favorites over Iowa State
Iowa and Iowa State will go head to head inside Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10 in what should be an entertaining matchup between the in-state foes. Iowa is coming off a 7-3 victory over South Dakota State while Iowa Stae defeated Southeast Missouri State, 42-10. According to Caesars Sportsbook,...
Final Arkansas vs. Cincinnati Injury Report
Here's a look from the press box pregame at where things stand for the Hogs from an injury standpoint heading into the season opener. The offseason is finally coming to an end for the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks as they welcome the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats into Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) this weekend.
