ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1

We're still a few days out from the latest college football AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1, but Saturday's results at the top of the poll will certainly shake up how things look moving forward after Labor Day weekend. Unranked Florida's home over Utah should cause a shakeup, along with Georgia's emphatic blowout of Oregon and Ohio State's highly-contested tussle with fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Arkansas 31, Cincinnati 24: Five Questions 'Answered'

The No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks began their 2022 season with a 31-24 victory over the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). It wasn't always pretty, but the Hogs jumped out to an early lead and simply never gave it up from there. As...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
247Sports

Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Saturday’s Loss

It was a tough loss for the Irish on the road on Saturday. Despite carrying a 10-7 lead at halftime, Ohio State scored two unanswered touchdowns in the second half. The Buckeyes cruised to a 21-10 victory to open the season. Following the matchup, Marcus Freeman addressed the media as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Cincinnati

The Hogs were fortunate to take a 14-0 lead to halftime after seeing the Bearcats miss two first-half field goals, but the visitors came on strong in the third quarter and had a chance to tie or take the lead in the fourth. Jordan Domineck made a game-changing strip sack and recovery to give the ball back to Arkansas, and the Hogs made Cincinnati pay with a game-deciding touchdown after just two offensive plays.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Holtz
Person
Ron Powlus
Person
Coolio
Person
Bobby Hoying
247Sports

Report Card: Nebraska grinds out ugly win over North Dakota

Nebraska football churned out a strong second half to help the Huskers overcome North Dakota 38-17 in a game that had the potential to get sideways. Tied 7-7 at halftime the Huskers came out and scored a quick touchdown and added another field goal, before North Dakota ripped off 10 points of its own to tie things back up. The Huskers then got a strong performance from its ground game to go along with a few important catches that allowed the team to pull ahead.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Sunday night injury report

During the Sunday night teleconference, South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer provided updates on a pair of players who suffered injuries on Saturday against Georgia State. Jakai Moore, who came off the bench for some snaps at left tackle, “would’ve been able to return” if they needed him to play...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Everything Scott Frost said after the win over North Dakota

It was a bit touch-and-go for a few quarters between Nebraska and North Dakota. The Huskers found themselves in a close game with North Dakota in the second half as both offensive and defensive issues from last week lingered into the Huskers' second game of the season. After the game,...
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Abc#Osu
247Sports

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables, longtime Clemson DC, reveals what Dabo Swinney told him before Week 1

First-year Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables debuted with a win Saturday, beating UTEP by a score of 45-13. Oklahoma hired after a 10-year stint at Clemson where he served as Dabo Swinney's defensive coordinator. Following yesterday's game, Venables revealed discussions with Swinney before Saturday's Week 1 kickoff. Swinney, of course, kicks off his own season on Labor Day against Georgia Tech.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

How to Watch Texas Tech versus Murray State

Who: Texas Tech (0-0) vs. Murray State (0-0) When: Saturday, September 3, 7:00 p.m. (CT) Media: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ (TV), Texas Tech Sports Network (radio) Returning Starters: Texas Tech (11), Murray State (11) 2021 Records: Texas Tech (7-6, 3-6), Murray State (6-5, 3-3) Series History: first meeting. Last...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
247Sports

Grading the Longhorns: How things went in a 52-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe

AUSTIN, Texas — The play of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers in Saturday’s 52-10 season-opening win over Louisiana-Monroe fell in line with what the Longhorns did as a team in a convincing victory over the Warhawks. Ewers going 16-for-24 through the air for 225 yards and two touchdowns and one interception in his first collegiate start appropriately summed up a body of work where he flashed the skill that makes him an ideal candidate to be a franchise quarterback (completing eight passes in a row at one point, including a 19-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders), left some meat on the bone (misfires on several deep shots to wide receiver Xavier Worthy) and had some moments he’d probably like to forget (an interception on the offense’s third play from scrimmage while trying to force a ball to Worthy in traffic).
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Cy-Hawk 2022: Iowa opens as favorites over Iowa State

Iowa and Iowa State will go head to head inside Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10 in what should be an entertaining matchup between the in-state foes. Iowa is coming off a 7-3 victory over South Dakota State while Iowa Stae defeated Southeast Missouri State, 42-10. According to Caesars Sportsbook,...
AMES, IA
247Sports

Final Arkansas vs. Cincinnati Injury Report

Here's a look from the press box pregame at where things stand for the Hogs from an injury standpoint heading into the season opener. The offseason is finally coming to an end for the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks as they welcome the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats into Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) this weekend.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

247Sports

47K+
Followers
367K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy