AUSTIN, Texas — The play of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers in Saturday’s 52-10 season-opening win over Louisiana-Monroe fell in line with what the Longhorns did as a team in a convincing victory over the Warhawks. Ewers going 16-for-24 through the air for 225 yards and two touchdowns and one interception in his first collegiate start appropriately summed up a body of work where he flashed the skill that makes him an ideal candidate to be a franchise quarterback (completing eight passes in a row at one point, including a 19-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders), left some meat on the bone (misfires on several deep shots to wide receiver Xavier Worthy) and had some moments he’d probably like to forget (an interception on the offense’s third play from scrimmage while trying to force a ball to Worthy in traffic).

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO