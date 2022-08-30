Read full article on original website
georgi
5d ago
Common brainwashing technique is repetitive messaging to demonize a segment of group of society. Learn to recognize when it’s being used. The Germans were successful in demonizing the Jews and millions died. We were recently close with the unvaxed.
Brandon Kerr
5d ago
oh no, Democrats dont like Republicans! WOW, shocker. But once again this writer like moat Democrats have no idea that we are not a constitutional democracy. We are a representative constitutional republic.
David Momenee
5d ago
before you start publishing your rubbish get your facts right. we of the United States of America are a Constitutional Republic.
