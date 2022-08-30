ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAH and Women in Tech to host all-female networking event

By Hannah Jones
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The University of Alabama in Huntsville’s Women in Technology (WIT) program is hosting a networking event Wednesday night for women interested in the STEM industry.

WIT is a platform aimed at educating, encouraging and empowering women to succeed in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics career fields.

Founding committee members of WIT, Valentina Iscaro and Sonia Robinson, told News 19 the event will provide opportunities for North Alabama women of all backgrounds and experience levels.

Attendees will have the opportunity to attend two panels. The first is for women with 0-5 years of work experience and the second is for women interested in a leadership track.

“The panels serve two purposes,” Robinson explained. “Individuals, women who are looking for their next career opportunity in tech or if there are individuals in the crowd who think, ‘I’m in my spot, but perhaps in a few years I’m going to be looking for a move or maybe I want to be on the leadership track.'”

There will also be speed-dating style interviews and networking opportunities with mentors and companies actively hiring. Iscaro told News 19 that mentors and companies want to support and build up the future female employees in the STEM industry.

“We have highly qualified women who want to be mentors for this incredible new talent, so the event can also be a community that’ll help them figure out what’s the next step,” Iscaro shared.

The event begins at 5:30 PM Wednesday. Anyone who plans to attend should register ahead of time here.

