Millions in Fraud, Say Police: Two From Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Arrested
Two people have been arrested following a year-long investigation into fraud, theft by deception, and bad checks. Police say the duo is responsible for millions of dollars worth of fraud. There may be numerous victims that have not yet come forward. According to the Galloway Township Police Department, 59-year-old Wei...
Toms River, NJ, Hookah Lounge Shooting Victims Identified
Authorities in Ocean County have identified the three people that were shot, one fatally, last weekend at a hookah lounge in Toms River. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says Toms River Township police officers responded to the Silverton Shopping Plaza at 1769 Hooper Avenue at around 1:20 early Saturday morning, August 27th, for a report of shots fired. There, authorities found three people had been shot at the Top Tier Hookah Lounge.
A NJ road to get first-in-the-nation technology to protect pedestrians
The New Jersey Department of Transportation has launched a new project along a section of Route 129 in Trenton that will include the use of a first-in-the-nation system to regulate traffic lights to improve pedestrian safety. Plans call for a number of improvements to be made at three signalized intersections...
Ever Try Funnel Cake Fries? Get Them On The Boardwalk In Wildwood, NJ
If there's one thing you'll miss about the summer here in South Jersey, it's definitely going to be all the delicious food that you can enjoy so easily when spending a day on the boardwalk. Honestly, do you realize how lucky we are to live somewhere with a) multiple boardwalks...
This Jersey Shore Town Is The Most Popular Airbnb Destination
Ocean City, New Jersey has a new title that’s quite impressive. There are hundreds of thousands of Airbnbs to rent for your vacation throughout the United States. Still, it’s just been revealed that this beach town that New Jersey knows and loves is officially the site's most booked destination for this fall season, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, inquirer.com.
Philadelphia Man Sentenced for Carjacking in Atlantic City, NJ
A man from Philadelphia has been sentenced for a carjacking last year in Atlantic City. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says last week, 61-year-old Kevin Wade was sentenced to 10 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree carjacking. The charges stemmed from a carjacking...
Northfield, NJ, Police Officer Dies in Off-duty Accident
Officials and citizens in the City of Northfield are mourning the sudden loss of one of their police officers. Wednesday morning, the Northfield Police Department announced the passing of Ofc. Johnathan Scull from what was described as a "sudden off-duty accident." Northfield Police Chief Paul Newman said Scull, "was a...
Was a Mountain Lion Spotted on Rt 347 South of Millville?
Earlier this year, a woman in Galloway Township reported that she was walking her dog in her neighborhood when they came upon a cougar or mountain lion. In the weeks following our story a few more people also reached out about their own cougar sightings in the area. Of course,...
Fans of Wildwood NJ Tramcar Can Ride a Little Longer This Season
Plan on spending some time in Wildwood after Labor Day Weekend? Good news! The Tramcar will be running throughout the month of September. Love (or loathe, lol) the sound of "watch the Tramcar please?" The Wildwood Tramcar has decided to extend its season to help visitors get up and down the boardwalk.
1,000 Jersey Shore Kayakers Take to Toms River NJ Waters for a Record-Breaking Paddle
The waters off of Pine Beach became a rainbow as more than 1,000 paddlers in their colorful kayaks attempted to break a world record. The historic paddle took place the morning of August 20th. Boats paddled east along the Pine Beach shoreline for about 1/2 mile, up to the Pine...
New Big Box Store to Open in Old Shore Mall
The Harbor Square Shopping Plaza in Egg Harbor Township is about to get a depot-size new tenant. The new addition to the old Shore Mall almost certainly seems to be Restaurant Depot, a members-only, wholesale cash and carry foodservice supplier aimed at people in the food business. Restaurant Depot has been compared to Costco for the price point and large section.
Ocean County, NJ, Man Gets 20 Years for 2018 Carjacking
An Ocean County man will likely not be free from prison until the year 2039 after being sentenced for a 2018 carjacking in Lakewood. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says late last week 36-year-old John Bailey of Bayville was sentenced to 20 years in state prison after pleading guilty to carjacking. He will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.
Sources Say This Is The Best Weekend For An Atlantic County Beach Day
The roughest part of the summer is upon us, friends. We're in the dog days of the season. We only have a few short days left of prime summertime here at the South Jersey and Jersey Shore beaches. Pretty soon, the kids will be off to school and the stress...
Big Stretch! Don’t Miss Yoga with Kittens in Camden County, NJ
How'd you like to practice your yoga moves surrounded by kittens? No, this isn't a dream, it's happening next month in Camden County. This event will certainly give new meaning to "Caturday" and yoga's "cat pose!" While you may find it hard to keep your focus amongst all the cuteness, Yoga with Kittens is for a good cause.
Cars And Food Trucks To Take Over Glassboro, NJ, Labor Day Weekend
If you're headed back to school at Rowan University this year, get prepared to witness some pretty epic rides if you're headed back to school prior to the start of Labor Day Weekend. The 17th annual Glassboro Car Show takes over the main part of town on Friday, September 2nd....
Pa Man Strangled Woman During North Wildwood Road Rage Incident
North Wildwood Police were called to the scene of a road rage incident that turned violent on Saturday, Aug. 20. Police posted on Facebook that they were called to the intersection of 13th and New Jersey Avenue after Christopher Krier,49, of Jamison, Pa. began driving in an aggressive manner and tailgating the car in front of him.
It’s Another Day, Another Shooting Homicide In Atlantic City, NJ
This is beginning to feel like an everyday occurrence in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office (Major Crimes Unit) and the Atlantic City Police Department are conducting a joint law enforcement investigation regarding the latest shooting/homicide that occurred on Sunday, August 28, 2022. The latest shooting...
50 Years Later, Lifeguard Returns to Work on Jersey Beach
If you are on the beach in Sea Isle City through the end of this summer, you may notice one lifeguard who seems a little older than the rest. That's probably Eric Greensmith, a retired doctor back on the lifeguard stand after 50 years. He was a member of the...
20-Year-Old Killed While Walking on GSP in Somers Point
A 20-year-old man died early Saturday, Aug 27 after being hit while walking on the Garden State Parkway in Somers Point. New Jersey State Police told The Patch that Zachary Fulmer, of Marmora, was walking south in the northbound lanes of the Parkway in Somers Point at about 2:43 am.
Toms River, NJ shooting at shopping center leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
TOMS RIVER — One man is dead and another is in critical condition after an early morning shooting at a shopping center Saturday. According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, gunfire erupted around 1:20 a.m. at the shopping center on the 1700 block of Hooper Avenue. Toms River police arrived soon after and found three victims near the Top Tier Hookah Lounge within the plaza.
