Longport, NJ

Rock 104.1

Toms River, NJ, Hookah Lounge Shooting Victims Identified

Authorities in Ocean County have identified the three people that were shot, one fatally, last weekend at a hookah lounge in Toms River. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says Toms River Township police officers responded to the Silverton Shopping Plaza at 1769 Hooper Avenue at around 1:20 early Saturday morning, August 27th, for a report of shots fired. There, authorities found three people had been shot at the Top Tier Hookah Lounge.
Rock 104.1

This Jersey Shore Town Is The Most Popular Airbnb Destination

Ocean City, New Jersey has a new title that’s quite impressive. There are hundreds of thousands of Airbnbs to rent for your vacation throughout the United States. Still, it’s just been revealed that this beach town that New Jersey knows and loves is officially the site's most booked destination for this fall season, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, inquirer.com.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Northfield, NJ, Police Officer Dies in Off-duty Accident

Officials and citizens in the City of Northfield are mourning the sudden loss of one of their police officers. Wednesday morning, the Northfield Police Department announced the passing of Ofc. Johnathan Scull from what was described as a "sudden off-duty accident." Northfield Police Chief Paul Newman said Scull, "was a...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Rock 104.1

New Big Box Store to Open in Old Shore Mall

The Harbor Square Shopping Plaza in Egg Harbor Township is about to get a depot-size new tenant. The new addition to the old Shore Mall almost certainly seems to be Restaurant Depot, a members-only, wholesale cash and carry foodservice supplier aimed at people in the food business. Restaurant Depot has been compared to Costco for the price point and large section.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Rock 104.1

Ocean County, NJ, Man Gets 20 Years for 2018 Carjacking

An Ocean County man will likely not be free from prison until the year 2039 after being sentenced for a 2018 carjacking in Lakewood. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says late last week 36-year-old John Bailey of Bayville was sentenced to 20 years in state prison after pleading guilty to carjacking. He will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Toms River, NJ shooting at shopping center leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

TOMS RIVER — One man is dead and another is in critical condition after an early morning shooting at a shopping center Saturday. According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, gunfire erupted around 1:20 a.m. at the shopping center on the 1700 block of Hooper Avenue. Toms River police arrived soon after and found three victims near the Top Tier Hookah Lounge within the plaza.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

