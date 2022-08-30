WVDNR offering opportunity to collect free firewood at Short Mountain WMA

ROMNEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Due to storm damage at the Short Mountain Wildlife Management Area in Hampshire County, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is offering members of the public with written permission an opportunity to collect downed trees to be used as firewood for personal use.

With written permission from the WVDNR, woody debris may be collected within 20 yards of the WMA’s access road from Aug. 8 to Sept. 24 and from Jan. 1 to April 14, 2023. No live-standing timber may be cut and wood collected may not be sold.

To obtain written permission from the WVDNR, those who wish to collect firewood may visit the WVDNR District 2 office at 1 Depot St. in Romney or call 304-822-3551. The WVDNR reserves the right to deny permission.