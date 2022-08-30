Read full article on original website
foxlexington.com
Donut Days Bakery celebrates 5 decades of service
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — “We’re all kind of a family. We joke back and forth, and we’ve come to know each other,” said longtime customer of Donut Days bakery Edward Allison. Allison has been a loyal customer at donut days bakery for 50 years,...
WTVQ
Arboretum of rare trees pops up in Paris
PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) — Greg Spivey has grown rare trees at his 62-acre nursery for years and over the past few weeks, he made a dream of his come true — to create an arboretum of those rare trees. This new botanical feature can be seen on the...
smileypete.com
Horsin' Around
The return of the popular public art project Horse Mania. First enjoyed by Lexington residents and visitors in 2000 and then again in 2010, Horse Mania has finally achieved a long-awaited trifecta with its 2022 revival. This highly anticipated public art event – a showcase of life-size painted horses and foals, designed and decorated by local artists – was originally planned to take place in 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that delay ended up making the timing of the event all the better, as 2022 is a very special year for the project’s organizing force, LexArts, and for the city of Lexington as well.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Concert at The Burl benefits EKY non-profit impacted by flooding. The Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center (ACLC) was ready to celebrate 20 years of service on Saturday, but Mother Nature had other plans. WATCH | UK fans start tailgating early ahead of home opener. Updated: 17 hours ago.
WKYT 27
Lightning strikes Lexington home, leaves holes in roof
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Earlier Saturday morning, the Lexington Fire Department responded to a call of lightning striking a home on Passage Mound Way. Neighbors described the scene as an explosion followed by shingles littered everywhere. “The residents heard and took a lightning strike to the peak of their roof....
WTVQ
Magazine names Natural Bridge as best state park in US
SLADE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Natural Bridge State Resort Park came in at No. 1 of 25 Best State Resort Parks in the United States in a recent vacation-based magazine. “Natural Bridge State Resort Park is the ideal spot for bird watching enthusiasts with the best viewings in May, June, and September. The park has two campgrounds with 87 utility sites and a number of tent sites. The park’s lake is engulfed in a majestic forest and mammoth sandstone cliffs. Fishing, canoeing, and kayaking are all popular activities at Mill Creek Lake. Hiking trails around the park range from a one-half mile in length to seven-and-one-half miles of scenic woodlands. Families enjoy playing a round of 18-hole miniature golf or taking a dip at the pool complex featuring a zero-entry pool with a river theme,” Vacation Idea said of Natural Bridge.
wdrb.com
Hack shuts down internet for thousands across Bardstown
BARDSTWON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hacked heading into a holiday weekend. The digital network went down in the Bourbon Capital of the World on Friday. Thousands of people across Bardstown lost internet access, crippling servers at city and county agencies. Around 8 p.m. Friday night, Bardstown Connect's Facebook page posted an...
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking rounds of storms over the weekend into next week. Thanks to this unsettled pattern it’s a First Alert Weather Day, which will continue until Monday. Expect between 1-3 inches of rain, which may cause flash flooding. Remember, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” We’ll see the best chances for rain on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures warm from the upper 70s this weekend to the middle 80s by next Saturday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK.
WKYT 27
WATCH | $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, but not the Powerball. WATCH | Lexington health leaders making sure people get monkeypox vaccine. Updated: 13 hours ago. On Thursday the health department held a second...
WTVQ
Daniel Boone Pioneer Festival kicks off despite the rain
WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- The 43rd annual Daniel Boone Pioneer Festival in downtown Winchester kicked off Saturday morning despite the rain. There are more than 130 arts and crafts vendors, as well as food trucks, live music, and a petting zoo. Organizers say the event is huge for their area non-profits,...
WKYT 27
Tips to prevent bugs from getting into your home this fall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year again when insects invade your home, searching for a place to stay during the winter. However, there are ways you can rid your home of these pests as they begin their fall crawl. “We start to see more of...
WKYT 27
DeaFestival-Kentucky returns home to Danville
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - DeaFestival Kentucky is the state’s only daylong celebration of deaf and hard of hearing art, language and culture. “Here at DeaFestival, we are flipping the world on you. You come and it’s you that needs the interpreter. All the performers are deaf. All the artists are deaf and it’s you that needs the interpreter and we have all these interpreters here to help you out,” said Executive Director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Virginia Moore.
tinyhousetalk.com
Cliffside Dwelling in Campton, Kentucky
If you’re looking for an adventurous getaway this cliffside dwelling should definitely make it into your consideration list! The unique two-part cabin known as Cliff Dweller is bolted to a cliff line and surrounded by stunning rock formations in Red River Gorge, Kentucky. The only way to access the...
danvilleky.org
Downtown Streetscape Construction Update
The construction on the new sidewalks and lighting downtown continues to progress. The Contractor has completed the installation of approximately 9' of the new sidewalk along the buildings on the south side of Main Street, and has begun the demolition of the old sidewalks and installation of electrical conduit on the north side of Main Street. Construction along the north side of Main Street will continue throughout the month of September.
WKYT 27
Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass shutting down operations after more than 40 years
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A longtime charitable organization in our area has had to call its work to an end. The Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass has raised millions of dollars for dozens of local organizations, with a focus on the health, wellness, and education of children in the commonwealth.
WKYT 27
Does August weather hint at how many days of snow we’ll see this winter?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We typically don’t think about snow, in August, but did you know, that the weather, in August, could indicate how many days of snow we see this winter?. Foggy weather isn’t uncommon in Central and Eastern Kentucky, but it could be a predictor of how...
WTVQ
Winning $1M lottery ticket sold at Crossroads IGA
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — One person is $1 million richer after winning the lottery. According to the Kentucky Lottery, a winning ticket was sold at Crossroads IGA in Lexington. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The ticket matched all five white ball winning...
WKYT 27
Police investigating a deadly crash in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are working to investigate a crash that has left one person dead. It happened at 2700 Bryan Station Road around 3:15 this morning. We are told a single vehicle was involved carrying four passengers. One of those passengers, 36-year-old Brittany Khamis, was pronounced dead at...
WKYT 27
Suspect in vandalism of Lexington businesses arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say they have arrested the suspect in vandalism in the Chevy Chase area of Lexington. According to police, 43-year-old Mark Hoskins is facing two counts of 1st-degree criminal mischief and one count of 2nd-degree criminal mischief. Police say four businesses in the area sustained over...
WKYT 27
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone won a million dollars from a lottery ticket sold in Lexington. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, but not the Powerball, winning the game’s second prize of $1 million. The winning Powerball numbers from the drawing...
