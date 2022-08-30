Read full article on original website
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
goworldtravel.com
A Vegan’s Guide to Chattanooga
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. Chattanooga is the perfect mixture of new and old, historic and hip, natural beauty and urban sprawl. This small city of 180,000 is located in Tennessee, not far from the Georgia border.
Flying Magazine
Airports for Your Fly-In to Chattanooga
There are a couple of great airport options for your trip to Chattanooga. If you're flying an amphib, there's also the Tennessee River. [Photo: Adobe Stock]. If your travels take you to Chattanooga, you will probably be stopping at either Lovell Field Airport (KCHA), in Chattanooga proper, or Marion County Airport-Brown Field (KAPT), located in Jasper, Tennessee.
WTVCFOX
Hamilton Place restaurant works to reopen after fire Thursday evening
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A popular Hamilton Place restaurant is working to re-open after a fire Thursday evening. Chattanooga firefighters responded to the Acropolis Mediterranean grill on Thursday. CFD says they found a fire on the roof which had started in the vent system. A spokesperson for the family-owned restaurant,...
WTVCFOX
Man shot in Chattanooga Friday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a 59-year-old man was shot Friday night. It happened at the 100 Block of Talley Road. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Aug. 28-Sept. 4
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Aug. 29-Sept. 4. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WTVC
Morning Pointe talent show at Morning Pointe Senior Living
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Miranda Perez discusses the upcoming Morning Pointe talent show that raises funds for the Morning Pointe Foundation supporting clinical scholarships and education. Stay connected with Morning Pointe Senior Living.
WDEF
Shooting between two cars leads to chaos along Brainerd Road
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A chaotic scene late this afternoon along Brainerd Road near Greenway View. Several shots fired between two cars, leading to a a car wreck and one person hospitalized. That chaos led to three businesses being affected, with many workers and patrons hitting the pavement. Brian Clay,...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for September 3
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. Police observed a white Dodge Ram leaving the Budgetel. At the sight of officers the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. Officer’s attempts to stop the vehicle were unsuccessful and attempts were halted. A short time later police observed the vehicle abandoned in the 1100 block of Harvard. The vehicle was found to be stolen out of Chattanooga. Police were able to identify the driver as Dominique McReynolds. Warrants are being sought for his arrest.
WTVC
Fall Food Truck Rally and Labor Day weekend fun at the Chattanooga Market!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It’s time for some Labor Day weekend fun at the Chattanooga Market! It’s time for the Fall Food Truck Rally, and they’ll be rounding up local food trucks for a Reggie White Street party! Known for "around the world" flavors, this event features everything from pizza, burgers and tacos to offerings from Spain, India, and Asia. And desserts will be getting some well-deserved attention. Fans can expect local ice cream, cupcakes and cake cups, gelato, local popsicles and funnel cakes A full list of participating food trucks can be found on ChattanoogaMarket.com. Experience some great local eats and treats, live music and your favorite Market vendors.
WDEF
Food Truck Friday returns to Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — If you were on I-24 today with the windows down and smelled something that had your mouth watering, chances are it was the collective aroma coming from this month’s Food Truck Friday. On the first Friday of the new month, Marlin Road transforms into Food...
Charleston Resident Dismissed From Meeting
A Charleston sunset,photo credit goes to Jaime Scoggins via Facebook. During August's meeting, Charleston's Commission named Tyler Dunn to fill the seat vacated by Garett Hammontree. Both Mayor Donna McDermott and Vice Mayor Frankie McCartney gave in depth reasoning to why Mr. Dunn was selected.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Police say an 18-year-old was shot on Brainerd Road Saturday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Brainerd Road Saturday night. Police arrived just after 8 p.m. at the 3600 block of Brainerd Road. The 18-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone...
Flying Magazine
Aircraft for Your Chattanooga Adventure
The Cessna 182T Turbo Skylane is a real 'every-pilot's airplane' and the original approachable aircraft. [Photo: Stephen Yeates]. The city of Chattanooga offers visiting pilots a choice of activities—and you want to get there fast, taking advantage of the great airports with a wide range of services at KCHA and KAPT. So your aircraft choice can reflect that mission, consider starting with a real every-pilot’s airplane, the Cessna 182, or moving up in speed—the Mooney M20 series—or moving on to the innovative blend of the fast and economical in the Van’s RV-14.
WDEF
Equipment manufacturer ‘Ironcraft’ to open in Cleveland bringing an estimated 400 jobs
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A new company announced this week it will bring 400 new jobs to the Bradley County area. The agricultural equipment manufacturer IronCraft Attachments has come to Cleveland. Managers said they hope to start hiring production staff in September of 2023. The first phase of operations...
WTVCFOX
1 child, 1 adult accidentally shot in Chattanooga Thursday, TWRA says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A child and an adult were accidentally shot while hunting in Chattanooga Thursday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says. The shooting happened at the North Chickamauga Creek Varner unit off of Cassandra Smith Road:. TWRA Sergeant Joe McSpadden says they received a call from the Hamilton...
WDEF
EPB warns customers of potential phone scam
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — EPB is warning the community about a scam some of its customers may be experiencing or have experienced. Some customers have reached out to the company’s call center reporting referrals to an automated payment system. The issue is the company doesn’t use such...
$582 million lithium plant coming to Etowah
Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, and Piedmont Lithium officials announced on September 1 that they will invest $582 million to establish a facility for production of battery-grade lithium in McMinn County according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
WTVC
Walker Valley vs Ooltewah
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — The Ooltewah Owls face down the Walker Valley Mustangs on the gridiron tonight.
Flash Flood Emergency issued for “particularly dangerous situation” in northwest Ga.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Flash Flood Emergency has been issued for Chattooga County and a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Floyd County. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says rain continues to fall over the area. There are rainfall estimates of six to nearly 12...
WDEF
Mocs pitch first season opener shutout since 1995
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-A dominate season opening performance against conference opponent Wofford. The Mocs win 31-0 and lead 24-0 at the half. Ailym Ford ran for over 15o yards and had two Touchdowns. The biggest play of the night arguably was made by the defense where a 45-yard interception return by...
