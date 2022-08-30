CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It’s time for some Labor Day weekend fun at the Chattanooga Market! It’s time for the Fall Food Truck Rally, and they’ll be rounding up local food trucks for a Reggie White Street party! Known for "around the world" flavors, this event features everything from pizza, burgers and tacos to offerings from Spain, India, and Asia. And desserts will be getting some well-deserved attention. Fans can expect local ice cream, cupcakes and cake cups, gelato, local popsicles and funnel cakes A full list of participating food trucks can be found on ChattanoogaMarket.com. Experience some great local eats and treats, live music and your favorite Market vendors.

