Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
styleblueprint.com
She’s Known for Growing People Through Food
Melonie Lusk arrived in Tennessee more than a decade ago. She was in search of wide-open spaces, and brought with her a long history in nonprofit leadership. Her stead as Executive Director of Crabtree Farms in Chattanooga has coincided with the farm’s pivot from growing food for people to growing people through food, and her own passion for food access — not just where food comes from, but how people access it.
Flying Magazine
Airports for Your Fly-In to Chattanooga
There are a couple of great airport options for your trip to Chattanooga. If you're flying an amphib, there's also the Tennessee River. [Photo: Adobe Stock]. If your travels take you to Chattanooga, you will probably be stopping at either Lovell Field Airport (KCHA), in Chattanooga proper, or Marion County Airport-Brown Field (KAPT), located in Jasper, Tennessee.
World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville
Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
WTVC
1 killed, 4 injured in Murfreesboro crash
MURFREESBORO, Tn. — The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating a single car wreck that left one person dead and four others injured. It happened at 1 a.m. Sunday morning on East Clark Boulevard at North Tennessee Boulevard. According to Murfreesboro police, preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a...
eastridgenewsonline.com
OLPH Celebrates 85th Anniversary
Last week an iconic institution in East Ridge observed a significant milestone. On Friday, August 26 Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School held a kickoff celebration to recognize 85 years. The celebration included live music by The Tennessee Players, local food trucks, cornhole competition and school wide tours. On...
WTVC
Fall Food Truck Rally and Labor Day weekend fun at the Chattanooga Market!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It’s time for some Labor Day weekend fun at the Chattanooga Market! It’s time for the Fall Food Truck Rally, and they’ll be rounding up local food trucks for a Reggie White Street party! Known for "around the world" flavors, this event features everything from pizza, burgers and tacos to offerings from Spain, India, and Asia. And desserts will be getting some well-deserved attention. Fans can expect local ice cream, cupcakes and cake cups, gelato, local popsicles and funnel cakes A full list of participating food trucks can be found on ChattanoogaMarket.com. Experience some great local eats and treats, live music and your favorite Market vendors.
South American crime syndicate hitting Middle Tennessee
Another crime syndicate from South America has been identified in a series of crimes in Middle Tennessee.
WDEF
Food Truck Friday returns to Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — If you were on I-24 today with the windows down and smelled something that had your mouth watering, chances are it was the collective aroma coming from this month’s Food Truck Friday. On the first Friday of the new month, Marlin Road transforms into Food...
WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Middle TN. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with higher totals are possible through Monday. On top of widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches over the last 24 hours, including several areas that have already received 4 to 7 inches, flash flooding is possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday afternoon. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
No camping on public property law brings more tension to Tennessee shelters
The Tennessee legislature passed a law this year making it a felony to camp on public property. It came after an already hard set of years with COVID-19.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Aug. 28-Sept. 4
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Aug. 29-Sept. 4. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WTVCFOX
Man shot in Chattanooga Friday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a 59-year-old man was shot Friday night. It happened at the 100 Block of Talley Road. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident...
Charleston Resident Dismissed From Meeting
A Charleston sunset,photo credit goes to Jaime Scoggins via Facebook. During August's meeting, Charleston's Commission named Tyler Dunn to fill the seat vacated by Garett Hammontree. Both Mayor Donna McDermott and Vice Mayor Frankie McCartney gave in depth reasoning to why Mr. Dunn was selected.
WDEF
Equipment manufacturer ‘Ironcraft’ to open in Cleveland bringing an estimated 400 jobs
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A new company announced this week it will bring 400 new jobs to the Bradley County area. The agricultural equipment manufacturer IronCraft Attachments has come to Cleveland. Managers said they hope to start hiring production staff in September of 2023. The first phase of operations...
How Knoxville, Maryville & Chattanooga went from Central to Eastern Time in 1940s
Tennessee is one of the several states that have two different time zones.
utc.edu
For new UTC student, ‘This scholarship will allow me to pursue the rest of my undergraduate degree’
An adult learner whose educational journey has brought her to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga this fall was one of six Tennessee students recently selected as recipients of the 2022 BlueCross Power of We Scholarship, funded by the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation. Zennia Nesmith entered UTC as a...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton Place restaurant works to reopen after fire Thursday evening
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A popular Hamilton Place restaurant is working to re-open after a fire Thursday evening. Chattanooga firefighters responded to the Acropolis Mediterranean grill on Thursday. CFD says they found a fire on the roof which had started in the vent system. A spokesperson for the family-owned restaurant,...
WTVC
Walker Valley vs Ooltewah
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — The Ooltewah Owls face down the Walker Valley Mustangs on the gridiron tonight.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for September 3
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. Police observed a white Dodge Ram leaving the Budgetel. At the sight of officers the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. Officer’s attempts to stop the vehicle were unsuccessful and attempts were halted. A short time later police observed the vehicle abandoned in the 1100 block of Harvard. The vehicle was found to be stolen out of Chattanooga. Police were able to identify the driver as Dominique McReynolds. Warrants are being sought for his arrest.
10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced
As Middle Tennessee continues to expand every day, newcomers may have trouble pronouncing certain streets, cities and counties in the area.
