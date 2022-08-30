ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

bellarmine.edu

Lococo, Scott earn All-Tournament Team honors

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--Bellarmine University's Anna Lococo and Jayme Scott were among the seven players named to the All-Tournament Team from Miami University's Best Western Invitational that was played on Friday and Saturday. Lococo, a libero from Louisville's Sacred Heart Academy, totaled 39 digs in Bellarmine's three matches to lead the Knights'...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Men's soccer to square off with Chicago State at home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fresh off its first win of the season, the Bellarmine University men's soccer team is set to host Chicago State at 2 p.m. (ET) Monday at Owsley B. Frazier Stadium. Bellarmine (1-1-1) and Chicago State (0-1-2) met in the Windy City last season at DePaul University....
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Wells delivers all-time top 50 5k performance as XC squads open season

FAIRBORN, Ohio — The Bellarmine University cross country teams opened the season Friday in the Mike Baumer XC Classic at Fairborn Community Park. Emma Wells had a strong start to her senior campaign, posting the 42nd-best 5k time in program history after finishing in 18:32.9. Freshman Sierra Oesterling delivered an auspicious collegiate debut after clocking an 18:45.7, which places her 16th on the program's performance list (measures PR).
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Zed's goal propels men's soccer to 2-1 win over NKU

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Senior midfielder Haziq Zed assisted on one goal and scored another in leading the Bellarmine University men's soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Northern Kentucky on Friday night at NKU Soccer Stadium. Junior forward Nolan McGrath registered a goal and sophomore midfielder Brendan Schoemehl...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Women's soccer and NKU play to stalemate

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — While not inevitable, the odds are extremely high that when the Bellarmine University women's soccer meets an opponent from the Horizon League, the match is likely to end in a tie. That was reaffirmed again Thursday night at NKU Soccer Stadium, as the visiting Knights...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Field hockey drops first game out west to California

BERKELEY, Calif. — In its first of two games in California this weekend, Bellarmine field hockey fell to California Berkeley by a final score of 4-1 on Friday night. The Knights (0-3) met the Golden Bears (1-2) for the first time ever on Friday, and Cal came out on top for its first win of the season.
LOUISVILLE, KY

