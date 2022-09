Last year, the defensive Colorado Buffaloes were in a tough spot all season long. A veteran group with top talent at all levels, the D was faltering by the end of the year, partially because they were on the field all the damn time. A faltering offense led to a tired defense that struggled with depth, and further Nate Landman injuries cursed the linebacker room. In the end, the 2021 CU defense was overworked and under-developed, and wasn’t able to keep CU in every game. Now, in 2022, this unit has lost a lot of their top talent, but returns a lot of experience up front. With an expected improvement on offense, will that be enough?

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO