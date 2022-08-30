Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Chatsworth, GA native Ladd McConkey scores twice as Georgia beats Oregon, 49-3
ATLANTA, Ga — Murray County's Ladd McConkey has a big day in Georgia's season opener. McConkey scored twice in the first half. The red-shirt sophomore receiver caught 5 passes for 78 yards, had one touchdown catch and a touchdown run. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett also shined throwing for 368...
theutcecho.com
Chattanooga Dominates on Both Sides, Shutout Wofford, 31-0
Chattanooga football left no questions unanswered vs SoCon foe Wofford as the 12th-ranked Mocs shutout the Terriers 31-0, their first home opener shutout since 1995. Entering the matchup, everyone knew the defense and run game would be good, but thanks to last year's shortcomings at the position, talk surrounded the quarterback position rather than the multitude of all-conference players such as Ailym Ford, McClendon Curtis, or Devonsha Maxwell. The battle between 6th-year seniors Cole Copeland and Preston Hutchinson was the talk of the preseason, but Rusty Wright’s decision to keep the starter a secret until game time of week one left fans wondering. The answer finally came Saturday night as the Eastern Michigan transfer Hutchinson trotted out for the first drive.
WTVC
Morning Pointe talent show at Morning Pointe Senior Living
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Miranda Perez discusses the upcoming Morning Pointe talent show that raises funds for the Morning Pointe Foundation supporting clinical scholarships and education. Stay connected with Morning Pointe Senior Living.
WTVC
Walker Valley vs Ooltewah
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — The Ooltewah Owls face down the Walker Valley Mustangs on the gridiron tonight.
WTVC
UTC students, activists call for change to school's minimum wage at rally Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UTC students and activists pushed for change to the school's minimum wage at a rally Thursday. The rally was held by the UTC United Campus Workers who hope to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The United Campus Workers say they spoke with school...
Flying Magazine
Airports for Your Fly-In to Chattanooga
There are a couple of great airport options for your trip to Chattanooga. If you're flying an amphib, there's also the Tennessee River. [Photo: Adobe Stock]. If your travels take you to Chattanooga, you will probably be stopping at either Lovell Field Airport (KCHA), in Chattanooga proper, or Marion County Airport-Brown Field (KAPT), located in Jasper, Tennessee.
chattanoogacw.com
Football game sparks friendly rivalry between Cleveland and Bradley County mayor
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — It's a battle for bragging rights going back decades: Bradley Central vs Cleveland. The highly anticipated game sparked a friendly rivalry between the Bradley County and Cleveland mayors. The first shot was fired on Facebook by Bradley County Mayor Gary Davis, who shared photos of...
chattanoogapulse.com
The Campfire Concert Series Returns To Reflection Riding With Great Local Acts
Campfire Concerts are back at Reflection Riding. Join us this fall for some of the best artists the Chattanooga area has to offer. Reflection Riding’s Campfire Concert series provides a unique outdoor venue to enjoy live music in a gorgeous setting. Join us for an evening under the stars, sponsored by Hutton and Smith Brewery, OCI, and the Tennessee Arts Commission.
WTVC
Fall Food Truck Rally and Labor Day weekend fun at the Chattanooga Market!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It’s time for some Labor Day weekend fun at the Chattanooga Market! It’s time for the Fall Food Truck Rally, and they’ll be rounding up local food trucks for a Reggie White Street party! Known for "around the world" flavors, this event features everything from pizza, burgers and tacos to offerings from Spain, India, and Asia. And desserts will be getting some well-deserved attention. Fans can expect local ice cream, cupcakes and cake cups, gelato, local popsicles and funnel cakes A full list of participating food trucks can be found on ChattanoogaMarket.com. Experience some great local eats and treats, live music and your favorite Market vendors.
WDEF
Equipment manufacturer ‘Ironcraft’ to open in Cleveland bringing an estimated 400 jobs
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A new company announced this week it will bring 400 new jobs to the Bradley County area. The agricultural equipment manufacturer IronCraft Attachments has come to Cleveland. Managers said they hope to start hiring production staff in September of 2023. The first phase of operations...
WDEF
Food Truck Friday returns to Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — If you were on I-24 today with the windows down and smelled something that had your mouth watering, chances are it was the collective aroma coming from this month’s Food Truck Friday. On the first Friday of the new month, Marlin Road transforms into Food...
WTVCFOX
Man shot in Chattanooga Friday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a 59-year-old man was shot Friday night. It happened at the 100 Block of Talley Road. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident...
WTVCFOX
Two men shot in Chattanooga Saturday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a man showed up to an emergency room with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning. Approximately an hour later, police say a second male came to the emergency room with a gunshot wound. Police say both victims are expected to survive at this...
WTVC
400 new jobs coming to Bradley County with Ironcraft's new Cleveland facility
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Ironcraft announced Wednesday it plans to hire 400 new workers for its new facility in Cleveland. The agricultural equipment manufacturer already has a facility in Decatur, in Meigs County, as well as one in Athens, in McMinn County. Ironcraft's plant will be at the former Bendix...
Flying Magazine
Aircraft for Your Chattanooga Adventure
The Cessna 182T Turbo Skylane is a real 'every-pilot's airplane' and the original approachable aircraft. [Photo: Stephen Yeates]. The city of Chattanooga offers visiting pilots a choice of activities—and you want to get there fast, taking advantage of the great airports with a wide range of services at KCHA and KAPT. So your aircraft choice can reflect that mission, consider starting with a real every-pilot’s airplane, the Cessna 182, or moving up in speed—the Mooney M20 series—or moving on to the innovative blend of the fast and economical in the Van’s RV-14.
Charleston Resident Dismissed From Meeting
A Charleston sunset,photo credit goes to Jaime Scoggins via Facebook. During August's meeting, Charleston's Commission named Tyler Dunn to fill the seat vacated by Garett Hammontree. Both Mayor Donna McDermott and Vice Mayor Frankie McCartney gave in depth reasoning to why Mr. Dunn was selected.
10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced
As Middle Tennessee continues to expand every day, newcomers may have trouble pronouncing certain streets, cities and counties in the area.
$582 million lithium plant coming to Etowah
Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, and Piedmont Lithium officials announced on September 1 that they will invest $582 million to establish a facility for production of battery-grade lithium in McMinn County according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Aug. 28-Sept. 4
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Aug. 29-Sept. 4. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WTVCFOX
1 child, 1 adult accidentally shot in Chattanooga Thursday, TWRA says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A child and an adult were accidentally shot while hunting in Chattanooga Thursday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says. The shooting happened at the North Chickamauga Creek Varner unit off of Cassandra Smith Road:. TWRA Sergeant Joe McSpadden says they received a call from the Hamilton...
