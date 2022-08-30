ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

theutcecho.com

Chattanooga Dominates on Both Sides, Shutout Wofford, 31-0

Chattanooga football left no questions unanswered vs SoCon foe Wofford as the 12th-ranked Mocs shutout the Terriers 31-0, their first home opener shutout since 1995. Entering the matchup, everyone knew the defense and run game would be good, but thanks to last year's shortcomings at the position, talk surrounded the quarterback position rather than the multitude of all-conference players such as Ailym Ford, McClendon Curtis, or Devonsha Maxwell. The battle between 6th-year seniors Cole Copeland and Preston Hutchinson was the talk of the preseason, but Rusty Wright’s decision to keep the starter a secret until game time of week one left fans wondering. The answer finally came Saturday night as the Eastern Michigan transfer Hutchinson trotted out for the first drive.
Flying Magazine

Airports for Your Fly-In to Chattanooga

There are a couple of great airport options for your trip to Chattanooga. If you're flying an amphib, there's also the Tennessee River. [Photo: Adobe Stock]. If your travels take you to Chattanooga, you will probably be stopping at either Lovell Field Airport (KCHA), in Chattanooga proper, or Marion County Airport-Brown Field (KAPT), located in Jasper, Tennessee.
chattanoogapulse.com

The Campfire Concert Series Returns To Reflection Riding With Great Local Acts

Campfire Concerts are back at Reflection Riding. Join us this fall for some of the best artists the Chattanooga area has to offer. Reflection Riding’s Campfire Concert series provides a unique outdoor venue to enjoy live music in a gorgeous setting. Join us for an evening under the stars, sponsored by Hutton and Smith Brewery, OCI, and the Tennessee Arts Commission.
Anna Jones
WTVC

Fall Food Truck Rally and Labor Day weekend fun at the Chattanooga Market!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It’s time for some Labor Day weekend fun at the Chattanooga Market! It’s time for the Fall Food Truck Rally, and they’ll be rounding up local food trucks for a Reggie White Street party! Known for "around the world" flavors, this event features everything from pizza, burgers and tacos to offerings from Spain, India, and Asia. And desserts will be getting some well-deserved attention. Fans can expect local ice cream, cupcakes and cake cups, gelato, local popsicles and funnel cakes A full list of participating food trucks can be found on ChattanoogaMarket.com. Experience some great local eats and treats, live music and your favorite Market vendors.
WDEF

Food Truck Friday returns to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — If you were on I-24 today with the windows down and smelled something that had your mouth watering, chances are it was the collective aroma coming from this month’s Food Truck Friday. On the first Friday of the new month, Marlin Road transforms into Food...
WTVCFOX

Man shot in Chattanooga Friday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a 59-year-old man was shot Friday night. It happened at the 100 Block of Talley Road. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident...
WTVCFOX

Two men shot in Chattanooga Saturday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a man showed up to an emergency room with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning. Approximately an hour later, police say a second male came to the emergency room with a gunshot wound. Police say both victims are expected to survive at this...
Flying Magazine

Aircraft for Your Chattanooga Adventure

The Cessna 182T Turbo Skylane is a real 'every-pilot's airplane' and the original approachable aircraft. [Photo: Stephen Yeates]. The city of Chattanooga offers visiting pilots a choice of activities—and you want to get there fast, taking advantage of the great airports with a wide range of services at KCHA and KAPT. So your aircraft choice can reflect that mission, consider starting with a real every-pilot’s airplane, the Cessna 182, or moving up in speed—the Mooney M20 series—or moving on to the innovative blend of the fast and economical in the Van’s RV-14.
The Charleston Chatter

Charleston Resident Dismissed From Meeting

A Charleston sunset,photo credit goes to Jaime Scoggins via Facebook. During August's meeting, Charleston's Commission named Tyler Dunn to fill the seat vacated by Garett Hammontree. Both Mayor Donna McDermott and Vice Mayor Frankie McCartney gave in depth reasoning to why Mr. Dunn was selected.
CHARLESTON, TN
WATE

$582 million lithium plant coming to Etowah

Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, and Piedmont Lithium officials announced on September 1 that they will invest $582 million to establish a facility for production of battery-grade lithium in McMinn County according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
ETOWAH, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Aug. 28-Sept. 4

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Aug. 29-Sept. 4. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVCFOX

1 child, 1 adult accidentally shot in Chattanooga Thursday, TWRA says

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A child and an adult were accidentally shot while hunting in Chattanooga Thursday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says. The shooting happened at the North Chickamauga Creek Varner unit off of Cassandra Smith Road:. TWRA Sergeant Joe McSpadden says they received a call from the Hamilton...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

