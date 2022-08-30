ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Waived Adoption Fees for Adult Cats

Daviess County Animal Care & Control will be waiving adoption fees for young adult and adult cats through September 17. For more information, call 270-685-8275 or email dcacanimals@yahoo.com. The Animal Shelter is located at 2620 Highway 81, behind the Daviess County Operations Center.
