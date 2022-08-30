Read full article on original website
Waived Adoption Fees for Adult Cats
Daviess County Animal Care & Control will be waiving adoption fees for young adult and adult cats through September 17. For more information, call 270-685-8275 or email dcacanimals@yahoo.com. The Animal Shelter is located at 2620 Highway 81, behind the Daviess County Operations Center.
HFD: Car suspended in air, halfway inside Dollar Tree
The Henderson Fire Department responded to the Dollar Tree in the 400 block of south Green Street due to a report of a car hitting the store. When first responders got to the scene they realized the car was halfway inside the building.
