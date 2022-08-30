ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

styleblueprint.com

She’s Known for Growing People Through Food

Melonie Lusk arrived in Tennessee more than a decade ago. She was in search of wide-open spaces, and brought with her a long history in nonprofit leadership. Her stead as Executive Director of Crabtree Farms in Chattanooga has coincided with the farm’s pivot from growing food for people to growing people through food, and her own passion for food access — not just where food comes from, but how people access it.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Food Truck Friday returns to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — If you were on I-24 today with the windows down and smelled something that had your mouth watering, chances are it was the collective aroma coming from this month’s Food Truck Friday. On the first Friday of the new month, Marlin Road transforms into Food...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Flying Magazine

Airports for Your Fly-In to Chattanooga

There are a couple of great airport options for your trip to Chattanooga. If you're flying an amphib, there's also the Tennessee River. [Photo: Adobe Stock]. If your travels take you to Chattanooga, you will probably be stopping at either Lovell Field Airport (KCHA), in Chattanooga proper, or Marion County Airport-Brown Field (KAPT), located in Jasper, Tennessee.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WBKR

World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville

Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
NASHVILLE, TN
hypepotamus.com

What Chattanooga’s Community Internet Expansion Means For Startups

“Gig City” continues to find innovative ways to help local businesses. Chattanooga announced last month that it is upping its commitment to more ubiquitous internet access with the launch of the country’s first 25 gig internet service delivered over a 100% fiber optic network. That comes after EPB...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

1 killed, 4 injured in Murfreesboro crash

MURFREESBORO, Tn. — The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating a single car wreck that left one person dead and four others injured. It happened at 1 a.m. Sunday morning on East Clark Boulevard at North Tennessee Boulevard. According to Murfreesboro police, preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a...
MURFREESBORO, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

The Campfire Concert Series Returns To Reflection Riding With Great Local Acts

Campfire Concerts are back at Reflection Riding. Join us this fall for some of the best artists the Chattanooga area has to offer. Reflection Riding’s Campfire Concert series provides a unique outdoor venue to enjoy live music in a gorgeous setting. Join us for an evening under the stars, sponsored by Hutton and Smith Brewery, OCI, and the Tennessee Arts Commission.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Man shot in Chattanooga Friday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police say a 59-year-old man was shot Friday night. It happened at the 100 Block of Talley Road. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Rutherford Source

WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Middle TN. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with higher totals are possible through Monday. On top of widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches over the last 24 hours, including several areas that have already received 4 to 7 inches, flash flooding is possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday afternoon. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Charleston Chatter

Charleston Resident Dismissed From Meeting

A Charleston sunset,photo credit goes to Jaime Scoggins via Facebook. During August's meeting, Charleston's Commission named Tyler Dunn to fill the seat vacated by Garett Hammontree. Both Mayor Donna McDermott and Vice Mayor Frankie McCartney gave in depth reasoning to why Mr. Dunn was selected.
CHARLESTON, TN
WDEF

More To The Story with Staley: Don Poole

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – It was a special Thursday afternoon for Boyd Patterson. As the newly elected 11th District Criminal Court Judge, he takes the oath of office from retiring judge Don Poole. With the oath, comes the transfer of the robe. A new era begins!. But WEDNESDAY afternoon, it...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Flying Magazine

Aircraft for Your Chattanooga Adventure

The Cessna 182T Turbo Skylane is a real 'every-pilot's airplane' and the original approachable aircraft. [Photo: Stephen Yeates]. The city of Chattanooga offers visiting pilots a choice of activities—and you want to get there fast, taking advantage of the great airports with a wide range of services at KCHA and KAPT. So your aircraft choice can reflect that mission, consider starting with a real every-pilot’s airplane, the Cessna 182, or moving up in speed—the Mooney M20 series—or moving on to the innovative blend of the fast and economical in the Van’s RV-14.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

