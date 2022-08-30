ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Patient’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes in Steve Carell’s New Show?

By Nicole Gallucci
 5 days ago

The Patient has officially checked into Hulu , and you’re not going to want to miss a single second of the gripping psychological thriller.

The limited series, which comes from the minds of The Americans executive producers Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, stars Steve Carell as Alan Strauss, a therapist who’s kidnapped by his patient Sam Fortner ( Domhnall Gleeson ). After chaining Alan to a brick wall in his basement, Sam reveals himself to be a serial killer and asks Alan to help curb his murderous urges. Thus begins one heck of a wild, suspenseful, terrifying ride.

To ensure you stay up-to-date with all things The Patient, here’s an episode guide for the series that details premiere times, dates, casting info, and more.

How Many Episodes Are in The Patient ?

Season 1 of The Patient will feature 10 episodes, ranging from 21 to 46 minutes long. The first two episodes , “Intake” and “Alan Learns to Meditate,” will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu starting Tuesday, August 30, 2022. After that, the series will follow a weekly release schedule, with the finale streaming on October 25.

When Do New Episodes of The Patient Premiere on Hulu?

As noted above, new episodes of this FX original series premiere on Tuesdays. Episodes will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu starting at 3am ET/ 12am PT.

Looking for a complete episode guide with corresponding dates? We’ve got you covered:

  • Episode 1, “Intake”: Tuesday, August 30
  • Episode 2, “Alan Learns to Meditate”: Tuesday, August 30
  • Episode 3, “Issues” : Tuesday, September 6
  • Episode 4, “Company”: Tuesday, September 13
  • Episode 5, “Pastitsio”: Tuesday, September 20
  • Episode 6, “Charlie”: Tuesday, September 27
  • Episode 7, “Kaddish”: Tuesday, October 3
  • Episode 8, “Ezra”: Tuesday, October 11
  • Episode 9, “Auschwitz”: Tuesday, October 18
  • Episode 10, “The Cantor’s Husband”: Tuesday, October 25
Is There a Trailer for The Patient ?

Yes! You can watch the full trailer for the dramatic psychological thriller above.

Who Is In The Cast of The Patient on Hulu?

FX’s The Patient features a top-tier cast including actors you’ll recognize from popular TV shows and movies such as The Office , the Harry Potter film franchise, This Is Us , Barry , and more.

Check out the main cast list here:

  • Steve Carell as Alan Strauss
  • Domhnall Gleeson as Sam Fortner
  • Linda Emond as Candace Fortner
  • Laura Niemi as Beth Strauss
  • Andrew Leeds as Ezra Strauss
  • David Alan Grier as Charlie Addison

How To Watch The Patient on Hulu

Since FX’s The Patient is exclusively streaming on Hulu you’ll need to be a Hulu subscriber in order to watch. The good news is you’ll have access to the series with any version of the streaming service . Hulu’s least expensive ad-supported plan costs $6.99 a month (or $69.99 a year), while its ad-free option is $12.99 a month. If you choose to add Live TV to your plan you can select an ad-supported Hulu + Live TV now with Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle for $69.99 a month or go ad-free for $75.99 a month.

