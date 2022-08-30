ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoda Kotb Also Missing From ‘Today Show’, but Not Because She’s Hunting Savannah Guthrie for Sport

By Alex Zalben
 5 days ago

Fans of the Today Show have noticed that host Savannah Guthrie has been missing from the talker for the past week and change; and despite rumors to the contrary, it is because of a pre-planned family vacation, not because of beef with co-host Hoda Kotb , or because she overslept again , or any other reason. However, Kotb has also been missing from The Today Show this week, and we want to stress, the reason she’s gone is not because she is hunting Savannah Guthrie for sport.

In fact, Kotb, like Guthrie, is most likely spending the last weekend of August with her family and friends, as depicted in an Instagram post from this weekend (August 28) where she was wishing a few other Today Show folks a happy birthday:

Could this picture be a feint while Kotb is on the road, searching for her prey: Savannah Guthrie? No, that would be legitimately insane, and anyone who suggests that should frankly be reprimanded immediately. It is beyond the pale to even hint at such a thing, particularly in an article from a very serious news organization, when obviously Kotb is only taking a little time off from the show in the doldrums of summer.

While Guthrie and Kotb are on sabbatical from The Today Show , which they are doing separately and not together, not because they’re having a feud, or because Kotb is setting traps throughout the woods in order to capture her quarry a la Arnold Schwarzenegger in the final act of The Predator, a few other hosts are stepping in… Today, the 7am hour was anchored by Guad Venegas, Dylan Dreyer and Hallie Jackson for example.

Though no specific return date has been announced, we can assume that Kotb will be out the rest of the week, and will most likely return after Labor Day. And to stress again: if you are near Guthrie and hear a rustling in the branches above her head, it is not Kotb dressed in a camo uniform, about to pounce as she hunts “the most dangerous game.” More likely, it’s a bird, or the wind.

…Right?

Liberal
5d ago

This is getting to be trite news. Please move on to something that is worthy of journalism

Gail Morris
5d ago

This whole story line is getting very boring, just let them work however they want.

