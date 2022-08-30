Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday WeekendRachel DenneyAllen, TX
WalletHub Names Allen as the Second-Best Real Estate Market in the CountryRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.SAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Prosper ISD School Board Hears from Angry Parents After Bus Driver Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two Female StudentsLarry LeaseProsper, TX
Related
celebsbar.com
Parents Find Their Child's Letter To God – And It Leads To The Arrest Of A Pedophile
[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content] A man has been convicted of sexual abuse after one letter a child penned detailed his horrific crimes. According to the Collin County District Attorney, the parents of a kid in McKinney, Texas, discovered a letter addressed to God, where she described the abuse she faced at the hands of a man.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Caretakers Accused of Draining Nonverbal Woman's Inheritance in 3 Months, Burning 2nd Woman: Sheriff
A married couple from Collin County is facing several charges after being accused of forcing one woman into a dog kennel and burning her with boiling water while living off the inheritance of a different woman needing constant care. According to a number of arrest warrant affidavits obtained by NBC...
Collin County couple indicted for abusing two women
A husband and wife from rural Collin County have been indicted for abusing two women, one an elderly woman and the other a woman with a reduced mental capacity.
Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder of girlfriend
TEXAS, USA — Cristian Gonzalez, a 24-year-old Lewisville man, has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend -- Angie Saucedo -- in 2020, according to the Brazos County District Attorney. According to authorities, Angie's roommate made the initial call to 911 to report...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
starlocalmedia.com
Allen ISD teacher indicted by grand jury, booked into county jail
A teacher in the Allen Independent School District has been indicted by a grand jury and booked into the Collin County Jail on charges related to sexually abusing a student, court documents indicate. Allen ISD on Tuesday named the suspect as Tony Mattei, a teacher at Curtis Middle School.
starlocalmedia.com
Crime stoppers offer $5K award for information relating to church graffiti case in McKinney
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons who spray-painted racist graffiti at Stonebridge United Methodist Church on the morning of Aug. 28. McKinney police first announced an investigation into the graffiti on Tuesday, Aug....
fox4news.com
Girl shot during fight in Dallas motel room
DALLAS - A girl was shot while in a Far North Dallas motel room early Sunday morning. Police said this shooting happened just after midnight, at the Red Roof Inn in the 13600 block of N. Central Expressway, near Spring Valley Road. Investigators said the juvenile victim and shooter were...
Texas Woman Claims She Was Baptizing Her Husband Not Attempting to Drown Him
We will have to see if that holds up in court. Looks like Denton police had a very interesting call a few weeks ago. Back on August 16th, a call came in about a woman holding a man under the water behind the Denton Municipal Electric facility. There's a creek that runs behind the building and the caller believed the man was dead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police, School: DA says Abilene’s mom’s allegations of teacher assaulting 5-year-old at Wylie ISD are ‘unfounded’
Editor’s Note: Click here to view the TikTok video referenced in this report. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police and school officials are saying that the allegations an Abilene mom made in a viral video about a Wylie ISD teacher assaulting a 5-year-old boy were deemed unfounded by the District Attorney’s Office. The mom made the […]
dallasexpress.com
Local Student in Custody After Alleged Terroristic Threat
Frisco city officials announced on Tuesday that a Frisco High School student was taken into custody for allegedly making a terroristic threat against the school on social media over the weekend. On Monday, Frisco police stated that they had allegedly “identified the origin of the post” and that there was...
myfoxzone.com
'I swear to God I'm going to shoot your a--' | Affidavit reveals more about racist attack in Plano
PLANO, Texas — An arrest affidavit obtained by WFAA revealed more details about a viral video of a woman's racist attack on other women outside a popular Plano restaurant, including more racist comments not caught on the previously-released video. On Aug. 25, police arrested Esmeralda Upton on misdemeanor charges...
Kidnapping suspect killed in shootout with Rockwall officers, police say
ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A kidnapping suspect was killed in a shootout with Rockwall officers Thursday evening, police say.At approximately 6:50 p.m. Sept. 1, Rockwall police conducted a welfare check in the 300 block of Summerhill Drive at the request of Fort Worth police, who said the subject was possibly involved in a kidnapping out of their city.At around 7:30 p.m., the Dallas Police Department notified Rockwall police of a stabbing and said an adult female and two children were possibly taken. The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Jonathan May—the same potential kidnapper out of Fort Worth.Nearly an hour later at 8:20 p.m., Rockwall officers found May outside of a residence but were met with gunfire, police said.Police said Rockwall officers shot back at May, striking him. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.No officers were injured in the incident.The children who were reportedly kidnapped were found safe at a different residence and this remains an ongoing investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Allen ISD teacher on administrative leave after indictment by grand jury, says district
ALLEN, Texas — Allen Independent School District has identified a teacher that's been indicted by a grand jury. He has been booked into the Collin County jail on charges related to sexually abusing a student, according to court documents. The district sent a statement on Tuesday naming the suspect...
Man arrested in connection to 2007 East Texas murder of 19-year-old
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested on Thursday on a capital murder charge in connection to the 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, a warrant for the arrest of Chad Earl Carr was obtained by the sheriff’s office. On Thursday, Captain Mike Chilson and […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McKinney 5-Year-Old Helps Save Mom's Life
Andrea Judkins of McKinney has lived with a heart condition called cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body. She said she knows her heart condition puts her at risk for medical emergencies, like cardiac...
fox4news.com
Dallas man arrested in bizarre highway incident charged with murder
Dallas police say a man murdered someone in his apartment, crashed into a car on I-35 E, carjacked another driver at gunpoint, crashed that vehicle and climbed into a big rig before nearby security guards took him down. Cell phone video caught the end of the one-man crimewave.
dallasexpress.com
Tainted IVs: Local Shuttered Clinic Linked to Troubled Anesthesiologist
A Dallas anesthesiologist with a lengthy arrest record is reportedly linked to Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, which closed its doors this week after allegedly drug-contaminated IV bags were given to patients. Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr., who is not board-certified, was subject to at least two distinct Texas...
KTEN.com
Van Alstyne woman arrested in sibling stabbing case
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — A Van Alstyne woman was jailed after being accused of stabbing her brother. Van Alstyne police said the incident happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday following an argument between the two siblings. The woman, identified in jail documents as Rebecca Joy Prikryl, stabbed her brother...
fox4news.com
Sacshe officer shot in ambush attack, suspect hospitalized
SACHSE, Texas - Sachse police shot a man who ambushed officers while they were sitting in a parked police vehicle. It happened just after midnight Friday as the officers were wrapping up after responding to an unrelated call. They were parked outside Medpost Urgent Care on Highway 78. Police said...
fox4news.com
Euless Trinity High student said he was going to blow up school, police say
Several North Texas schools and districts on Thursday either had to go on lockdown or lockout due to threats either to schools or outside of them. That included an evacuation of Euless Trinity High School, where a student there made what sounded like a verbal threat.
Comments / 0