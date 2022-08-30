ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

KAGS

Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder of girlfriend

TEXAS, USA — Cristian Gonzalez, a 24-year-old Lewisville man, has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend -- Angie Saucedo -- in 2020, according to the Brazos County District Attorney. According to authorities, Angie's roommate made the initial call to 911 to report...
starlocalmedia.com

Allen ISD teacher indicted by grand jury, booked into county jail

A teacher in the Allen Independent School District has been indicted by a grand jury and booked into the Collin County Jail on charges related to sexually abusing a student, court documents indicate. Allen ISD on Tuesday named the suspect as Tony Mattei, a teacher at Curtis Middle School.
ALLEN, TX
fox4news.com

Girl shot during fight in Dallas motel room

DALLAS - A girl was shot while in a Far North Dallas motel room early Sunday morning. Police said this shooting happened just after midnight, at the Red Roof Inn in the 13600 block of N. Central Expressway, near Spring Valley Road. Investigators said the juvenile victim and shooter were...
DALLAS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Police, School: DA says Abilene’s mom’s allegations of teacher assaulting 5-year-old at Wylie ISD are ‘unfounded’

Editor’s Note: Click here to view the TikTok video referenced in this report. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police and school officials are saying that the allegations an Abilene mom made in a viral video about a Wylie ISD teacher assaulting a 5-year-old boy were deemed unfounded by the District Attorney’s Office. The mom made the […]
ABILENE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Student in Custody After Alleged Terroristic Threat

Frisco city officials announced on Tuesday that a Frisco High School student was taken into custody for allegedly making a terroristic threat against the school on social media over the weekend. On Monday, Frisco police stated that they had allegedly “identified the origin of the post” and that there was...
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Kidnapping suspect killed in shootout with Rockwall officers, police say

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A kidnapping suspect was killed in a shootout with Rockwall officers Thursday evening, police say.At approximately 6:50 p.m. Sept. 1, Rockwall police conducted a welfare check in the 300 block of Summerhill Drive at the request of Fort Worth police, who said the subject was possibly involved in a kidnapping out of their city.At around 7:30 p.m., the Dallas Police Department notified Rockwall police of a stabbing and said an adult female and two children were possibly taken. The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Jonathan May—the same potential kidnapper out of Fort Worth.Nearly an hour later at 8:20 p.m., Rockwall officers found May outside of a residence but were met with gunfire, police said.Police said Rockwall officers shot back at May, striking him. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.No officers were injured in the incident.The children who were reportedly kidnapped were found safe at a different residence and this remains an ongoing investigation.
ROCKWALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man arrested in connection to 2007 East Texas murder of 19-year-old

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man was arrested on Thursday on a capital murder charge in connection to the 2007 murder of Brittany McGlone, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, a warrant for the arrest of Chad Earl Carr was obtained by the sheriff’s office. On Thursday, Captain Mike Chilson and […]
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney 5-Year-Old Helps Save Mom's Life

Andrea Judkins of McKinney has lived with a heart condition called cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body. She said she knows her heart condition puts her at risk for medical emergencies, like cardiac...
MCKINNEY, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas man arrested in bizarre highway incident charged with murder

Dallas police say a man murdered someone in his apartment, crashed into a car on I-35 E, carjacked another driver at gunpoint, crashed that vehicle and climbed into a big rig before nearby security guards took him down. Cell phone video caught the end of the one-man crimewave.
dallasexpress.com

Tainted IVs: Local Shuttered Clinic Linked to Troubled Anesthesiologist

A Dallas anesthesiologist with a lengthy arrest record is reportedly linked to Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, which closed its doors this week after allegedly drug-contaminated IV bags were given to patients. Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr., who is not board-certified, was subject to at least two distinct Texas...
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

Van Alstyne woman arrested in sibling stabbing case

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — A Van Alstyne woman was jailed after being accused of stabbing her brother. Van Alstyne police said the incident happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday following an argument between the two siblings. The woman, identified in jail documents as Rebecca Joy Prikryl, stabbed her brother...
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
fox4news.com

Sacshe officer shot in ambush attack, suspect hospitalized

SACHSE, Texas - Sachse police shot a man who ambushed officers while they were sitting in a parked police vehicle. It happened just after midnight Friday as the officers were wrapping up after responding to an unrelated call. They were parked outside Medpost Urgent Care on Highway 78. Police said...
SACHSE, TX

